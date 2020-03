Gloria Gaynor recomienda lavarse las manos con la duración del coro "I Will Survive"

View this post on Instagram

I love that people are taking part in the #iwillsurvivechallenge to #washyourhands and are duetting with me on @tiktok like @ajslambino did! Stay safe and healthy everyone! Wash your hands often every day for 20 seconds or more. . . #coronavirus #coronavírus #coronavirüs #coronavirüsü #handwashing #handwash #handwashingsongs #handwashingsong #gloriagaynor #iwillsurvive #wewillsurvive

