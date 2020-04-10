Matthew McConaughey entrega más de 80 mil máscarillas a hospitales y bomberos
Junto a su esposa Camila Alves donaron personalmente los insumos en Austin.
El actor estadounidense Matthew McConaughey junto a su esposa Camila Alves decidieron donar más de 80 mil mascarillas que serán repartidas en dos ciudades de Estados Unidos en medio de la pandemia de coronavirus.
La pareja está trabajando en estrecha colaboración con BStrong, una iniciativa para garantizar que los socorristas estadounidenses obtengan máscaras y suministros que necesitan para mantenerse a salvo durante esta crisis.
La pareja donó aproximadamente 80 mil máscaras quirúrgicas y KN95 que se distribuirán entre Austin y Nueva Orleans, que se entregarán en hospitales y los departamentos de policía y de bomberos.
Alves afirmó a People que decidieron entregar ellos mismos las mascarillas en Austin. "Estamos haciendo entregas en persona porque necesito saber que el control de calidad está ahí. Nos aseguramos de que el área de Austin esté cubierta en ese sentido y luego Nueva Orleans los recibirá en solo unos días", dijo a People.
