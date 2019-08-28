Suscribirse:
La conmovedora historia de un joven, su fallecida abuela y el juego "Dungeons & Dragons"

Cooperativa.cl

La mujer murió por un cáncer y su nieto la recordó con un particular relato que se viralizó.

La conmovedora historia de un joven, su fallecida abuela y el juego
"Era la mejor abuela del mundo. Ya la echo de menos". Con esa frase un tuitero reveló el fallecimiento de uno de sus seres queridos más cercanos y realizó un hilo que se viralizó en todo el mundo por una historia tan desgarradora como enternecedora. 

"Mi abuela falleció. Sus funerales fueron hoy", contó el joven, quien explicó que durante su discurso fúnebre no pudo profundizar demasiado la pasión que compartía con su abuela por el popular juego de rol "Dungeons & Dragons", también conocido como "Calabozos y Dragones".

Según señaló, hace poco más de un año, cuando ella tenía 75, le preguntó si quería probarlo junto a él. "Como siempre que le presentaba hacer algo nuevo me dijo 'Por supuesto'", recordó.

De ahí, la anciana que tenía cáncer de páncreas, comenzó a investigar en internet sobre el juego, pese a no saber usar mucho más que Google.

En poco tiempo, el juego los unió. La abuela se creó un personaje llamado Terminatur, no por la película con Arnold Schwarzenegger, de la que nunca supo, sino porque mezcló las palabras "termita" con "naturaleza", dos cosas que le interesaban.

La anciana incluso dibujó y pintó a su personaje Terminatur y jugaba de forma entusiasta y alegre.

Su historia fue compartida miles de veces y traducida a diversos idiomas.

Pero además, quienes la leyeron dedicaron alegres dibujos de Terminatur y sentidas palabras al tuitero.

"En todas mis campañas futuras, los jugadores escucharán de un legendario gnomo viajero, con un ganso en su cabeza que da frutas extrañas y tiene un látigo", señaló en referencia a Terminatur, el personaje que representaba plenamente a su abuela.

