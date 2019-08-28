La conmovedora historia de un joven, su fallecida abuela y el juego "Dungeons & Dragons"

"Era la mejor abuela del mundo. Ya la echo de menos". Con esa frase un tuitero reveló el fallecimiento de uno de sus seres queridos más cercanos y realizó un hilo que se viralizó en todo el mundo por una historia tan desgarradora como enternecedora.

"Mi abuela falleció. Sus funerales fueron hoy", contó el joven, quien explicó que durante su discurso fúnebre no pudo profundizar demasiado la pasión que compartía con su abuela por el popular juego de rol "Dungeons & Dragons", también conocido como "Calabozos y Dragones".

Según señaló, hace poco más de un año, cuando ella tenía 75, le preguntó si quería probarlo junto a él. "Como siempre que le presentaba hacer algo nuevo me dijo 'Por supuesto'", recordó.

De ahí, la anciana que tenía cáncer de páncreas, comenzó a investigar en internet sobre el juego, pese a no saber usar mucho más que Google.

En poco tiempo, el juego los unió. La abuela se creó un personaje llamado Terminatur, no por la película con Arnold Schwarzenegger, de la que nunca supo, sino porque mezcló las palabras "termita" con "naturaleza", dos cosas que le interesaban.

La anciana incluso dibujó y pintó a su personaje Terminatur y jugaba de forma entusiasta y alegre.

Su historia fue compartida miles de veces y traducida a diversos idiomas.

Pero además, quienes la leyeron dedicaron alegres dibujos de Terminatur y sentidas palabras al tuitero.

"En todas mis campañas futuras, los jugadores escucharán de un legendario gnomo viajero, con un ganso en su cabeza que da frutas extrañas y tiene un látigo", señaló en referencia a Terminatur, el personaje que representaba plenamente a su abuela.

My grandmother passed away. Her funerals were today, but here I'd like to talk about the most important thing I couldn't spend too much time on in her eulogy: her love for Dungeons & Dragons. #DnD — Antoine H. (@AntnHz) August 23, 2019

Thank you so much for sharing these memories of her! pic.twitter.com/50yhCpwiAG — Robinet (@TeasetMonster) August 24, 2019

Hey as someone who lost their grandma recently as well this really touched me. My thoughts are with you and the rest of the BF pic.twitter.com/MvKQ8IJg7s — Harry Clabon (@Harry_Clabon) August 24, 2019

Cheers! To the most amazing grandma!

Thank you so much for sharing your story, she is an inspiration ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZHkOoOgUmr — Jessica Nguyen 🏳️‍🌈 (@Jessketchin) August 26, 2019

@AntnHz your story touched me and your grandmother seemed like a truly kind hearted, beautiful soul. I hope this makes you smile and helps in moving her memory forward, I am so sorry for your loss. It was so much fun to draw Terminatur and his sweet goose friend! pic.twitter.com/ueqmy48A3J — 🍓Becca 🍓 (@beccabeean) August 28, 2019

I just needed to draw Terminatur, the character of @AntnHz 's grandma.

The legend of Terminatur will live for ever! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/D71HETMEhk — Xxinon Art (@xxinon_art) August 28, 2019