Multimillonario demandó a modelo de Instagram y la acusó de abusar sexualmente de su perro
El sujeto aseguró que el animal "no ha sido el mismo" y que la mujer le robó un video para ganar seguidores.
Un multimillonario presentó una demanda contra una modelo de Instagram acusándola de abusar sexualmente de su perro Hef.
Tony Toutouni compartió mediante redes sociales una imagen de la acción legal y un mensaje explicando porqué la interpuso contra Deyana Mounira.
Según TMZ, hace unas dos semanas la mujer fue a la mansión del sujeto para participar de una sesión de fotos, pero el hombre la acusó de jugar con su perro fuera de los límites.
De acuerdo con su relato, Toutouni dio a entender que la modelo puso mantequilla de maní en su entrepierna para que el perro la lamiera y que "jugó con sus genitales, masturbándolo".
"Le pedí amablemente que no publicara el video con el perro. Pero ella lo robó y lo publicó en su Instagram porque su 'manager' le dijo que le haría ganar seguidores", dijo el millonario, quien suele publicar contenido machista y con mujeres desnudas para sus 1,5 milliones de seguidores de Instagram.
Para el dueño de Hef, "el pobre perro no ha sido el mismo y ahora cree que todos tienen mantequilla de maní entre sus piernas".
"Voy a demandar a su trasero, aunque sea falso", afirmó.
Deyana Mounira publicó un video jugando con el animal amistosamente y dijo que el fotógrafo incitó al perro a saltar sobre ella.
I asked her nicely not to post the video of her engaging in Beastiality with the dog. She stole the video and posted it on her Instagram because she said her “manager” advised her it would gain her followers. I asked her again to take it down as I didn’t want this out on social media. She refused I’m shocked a girl would be so ignorant to advertise this kind of behavior let alone be proud. These “insta models/hos “ need to learn to be respectful to others even when they aren’t willing to respect themselves. They think they can get away with anything because desperate guys kiss their ass. Now she will learn a hard lesson . Stealing videos and posting someone’s private life will have a heavy cost. She wanted Instagram followers now not only everyone knows she is into dogs but she will be sued. The poor dog hasn’t been the same thinking everyone has peanut butter between their legs. Btw I know she is broke but I will get a judgement and put a lien on even her couch if she has one. It’s not always about the money #ihavebestlawyers #iteachlessons suing her ass even tho it’s fake