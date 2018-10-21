Actriz de "Juegos Sexuales" fue diagnosticada con enfermedad sin cura

La actriz de películas como "Cruel Intentions" y "Hellboy", Selma Blair, reveló a través de su Instagram que padece esclerosis múltiple.

"Por la gracia del señor, además de la voluntad y entendimiento de los productores en Netflix, tengo trabajo. Un trabajo maravilloso. Soy discapacitada. Me caigo a veces. Boto cosas. Mi memoria es borrosa. Y mi lado izquierdo pide instrucciones a un GPS roto", contó Blair junto a la publicación de una selfie.

Aunque recalcó que "lo estoy logrando. Y me rio y no entiendo exactamente lo que me hará, pero intentaré hacer lo mejor".

Blair contó también que, desde que fue diagnosticada la noche del pasado 16 de agosto, ha contado con el apoyo de sus amigos, entre otros, Freddie Prince Jr. y Sarah Michelle Gellar.

"Estoy en medio de todo esto, pero espero darle algo de esperanza a los demás. E incluso a mí misma. No puedes obtener ayuda, a menos que la pidas. Puede ser abrumador en un principio. Quieres dormir. No tengo las respuestas. Verán, siempre quieres dormir. Pero soy una persona positiva y quiero que de alguna manera mi vida esté completa. Quiero jugar con mi hijo de nuevo", añadió como alentador relato.