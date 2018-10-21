Actriz de "Juegos Sexuales" fue diagnosticada con enfermedad sin cura
Selma Blair reveló su diagnóstico en Instagram.
La actriz de películas como "Cruel Intentions" y "Hellboy", Selma Blair, reveló a través de su Instagram que padece esclerosis múltiple.
"Por la gracia del señor, además de la voluntad y entendimiento de los productores en Netflix, tengo trabajo. Un trabajo maravilloso. Soy discapacitada. Me caigo a veces. Boto cosas. Mi memoria es borrosa. Y mi lado izquierdo pide instrucciones a un GPS roto", contó Blair junto a la publicación de una selfie.
Aunque recalcó que "lo estoy logrando. Y me rio y no entiendo exactamente lo que me hará, pero intentaré hacer lo mejor".
Blair contó también que, desde que fue diagnosticada la noche del pasado 16 de agosto, ha contado con el apoyo de sus amigos, entre otros, Freddie Prince Jr. y Sarah Michelle Gellar.
"Estoy en medio de todo esto, pero espero darle algo de esperanza a los demás. E incluso a mí misma. No puedes obtener ayuda, a menos que la pidas. Puede ser abrumador en un principio. Quieres dormir. No tengo las respuestas. Verán, siempre quieres dormir. Pero soy una persona positiva y quiero que de alguna manera mi vida esté completa. Quiero jugar con mi hijo de nuevo", añadió como alentador relato.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
I was in this wardrobe fitting two days ago. And I am in the deepest gratitude. So profound, it is, I have decided to share. The brilliant costumer #Allisaswanson not only designs the pieces #harperglass will wear on this new #Netflix show , but she carefully gets my legs in my pants, pulls my tops over my head, buttons my coats and offers her shoulder to steady myself. I have #multiplesclerosis . I am in an exacerbation. By the grace of the lord, and will power and the understanding producers at Netflix , I have a job. A wonderful job. I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it . And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best. Since my diagnosis at ten thirty pm on The night of August 16, I have had love and support from my friends , especially @jaime_king @sarahmgellar @realfreddieprinze @tarasubkoff @noah.d.newman . My producers #noreenhalpern who assured me that everyone has something. #chrisregina #aaronmartin and every crew member... thank you. I am in the thick of it but I hope to give some hope to others. And even to myself. You can’t get help unless you ask. It can be overwhelming in the beginning. You want to sleep. You always want to sleep. So I don’t have answers. You see, I want to sleep. But I am a forthcoming person and I want my life to be full somehow. I want to play with my son again. I want to walk down the street and ride my horse. I have MS and I am ok. But if you see me , dropping crap all over the street, feel free to help me pick it up. It takes a whole day for me alone. Thank you and may we all know good days amongst the challenges. And the biggest thanks to @elizberkley who forced me to see her brother #drjasonberkley who gave me this diagnosis after finding lesions on that mri. I have had symptoms for years but was never taken seriously until I fell down in front of him trying to sort out what I thought was a pinched nerve. I have probably had this incurable disease for 15 years at least. And I am relieved to at least know. And share. 🖤 my instagram family... you know who you are.