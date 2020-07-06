La música y el cine lloran la partida del maestro Ennio Morricone
Músicos de todo el mundo y directores de todas las generaciones despidieron al compositor italiano.
Decenas de personalidades han usado sus redes sociales para despedir al compositor Ennio Morricone, fallecido este lunes a los 91 años. Desde importantes cineastas y actores, hasta altas autoridades a nivel mundial: todos tuvieron palabras de adiós para el Maestro.
"Siempre lo recordaremos con infinita gratitud. Nos hizo soñar, sentir emocionados y reflexionar con memorables notas que permanecerán en la historia de la música y el cine", dijo el Primer Ministrio italiano Giuseppe Conte.
"Su música seguirá sonando en nuestra memoria", indicó el actor Antonio Banderas, mientras que el músico francés Jean-Michel Jarre lo calificó como "una gran influencia y una fuente constante de inspiración".
El grupo Metallica, que desde la década de los 80 abre sus shows con "The ecstasy of gold", dijo de Morricone que "su carrera era legendaria y su música inmune al paso del tiempo".
Incluso el chileno Jorge Coulon de Inti Illimani recordó una anécdota que vivió con el compositor, cuando el grupo estuvo apunto de trabajar en la banda sonora de "La misión". "Finalmente hubo problemas sindicales en Inglaterra y no se pudo", dijo el músico nacional.
Ricorderemo sempre, con infinita riconoscenza, il genio artistico del Maestro #EnnioMorricone. Ci ha fatto sognare, emozionare, riflettere, scrivendo note memorabili che rimarranno indelebili nella storia della musica e del cinema pic.twitter.com/SNGmJjfJ2H— Giuseppe Conte (@GiuseppeConteIT) July 6, 2020
Where to even begin with iconic composer Ennio Morricone? He could make an average movie into a must see, a good movie into art, and a great movie into legend. He hasn't been off my stereo my entire life. What a legacy of work he leaves behind. RIP. https://t.co/qZX6qE10ke— edgarwright (@edgarwright) July 6, 2020
With great sadness, we say goodbye to a big master of cinema. His music will keep playing in our memories. Rest in peace #EnnioMorricone. pic.twitter.com/KWwJbfHzRx— Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) July 6, 2020
R.I.P. Ennio Morricone— Metallica (@Metallica) July 6, 2020
Your career was legendary, your compositions were timeless. Thank you for setting the mood for so many of our shows since 1983. pic.twitter.com/ac1QZ9QLPs
During #lockdown we’ve watched a movie each night with the family. Showed the kids Once Upon A Time In The West, which introduced them to genius @MEnnioMorricone, only yesterday our youngest was humming the music from Cinema Paradiso while drawing a birthday card 🙏🏾❤️ #morricone— asifkapadia (@asifkapadia) July 6, 2020
Ennio Morricone a unique sound magnificent melodies,a major influence & constant source of inspiration: Love and respect.— Jean-Michel Jarre (@jeanmicheljarre) July 6, 2020
Ennio Morricone un son unique, des mélodies magnifiques, une influence majeure et une source d’inspiration constante: avec amour et respect.#EnnioMoricone pic.twitter.com/H9oiCXk0qa
Se fue el gran Morricone... Grabábamos en su estudio en Roma con Sergio Marcotulli, su ingeniero de sonido. Grandes personas, romanos hasta los huesos...— Jorge Coulon Larrañaga (@jcoulon) July 6, 2020
Nos quería en la música de La Misión, pero finalmente hubo problemas sindicales en Inglaterra y no se pudo...
Addio Ennio - geniale compositore. https://t.co/mbDgF3XdXa— Massive Attack (@MassiveAttackUK) July 6, 2020
"I saw with great sadness that one of my musical heroes, Ennio Morricone has passed away today. His music introduced me to albums and the first album I ever bought was one of his. He made beautiful emotional music and was the master of melody."— New Order (@neworder) July 6, 2020
- Bernard Sumner pic.twitter.com/yBBK5GYDLe
Oscar-winning Italian film composer Ennio Morricone has sadly passed away today at the age of 91. Morricone, who was simply known as "Maestro" in his home town of Rome, scored more than 500 films over seven decades, receiving an Oscar in 2016 for his score to Quentin Tarantino's ‘The Hateful Eight’. We were honoured to have Morricone record the score for the film in Studio One with The Czech National Symphony Orchestra. Watch the maestro conduct the orchestra for the chilling track ‘L’Ultima Diligenza di Red Rock’.
Over the next few days, a lot of good people are going to tell you how great Ennio Morricone was and how much he meant to film music.— Don Winslow (@donwinslow) July 6, 2020
But I would like to invite you to just listen to this for yourself.https://t.co/J4jF1p1H11
Shocked to know Ennio Morricone has passed away.. RIP.— HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) July 6, 2020
I just bought the OST of “The Legend of 1900”.
I used his music “Here’s To You” sing by Joan Baez for MGS V: Ground Zeroes, the song used in the film “Sacco e Vanzetti”. pic.twitter.com/NlBELRvxfz