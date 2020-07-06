Síguenos:
Tópicos: Entretención | Cine | Ennio Morricone

La música y el cine lloran la partida del maestro Ennio Morricone

Publicado:
Autor: Cooperativa.cl

Músicos de todo el mundo y directores de todas las generaciones despidieron al compositor italiano.

Decenas de personalidades han usado sus redes sociales para despedir al compositor Ennio Morricone, fallecido este lunes a los 91 años. Desde importantes cineastas y actores, hasta altas autoridades a nivel mundial: todos tuvieron palabras de adiós para el Maestro.

"Siempre lo recordaremos con infinita gratitud. Nos hizo soñar, sentir emocionados y reflexionar con memorables notas que permanecerán en la historia de la música y el cine", dijo el Primer Ministrio italiano Giuseppe Conte.

"Su música seguirá sonando en nuestra memoria", indicó el actor Antonio Banderas, mientras que el músico francés Jean-Michel Jarre lo calificó como "una gran influencia y una fuente constante de inspiración".

El grupo Metallica, que desde la década de los 80 abre sus shows con "The ecstasy of gold", dijo de Morricone que "su carrera era legendaria y su música inmune al paso del tiempo".

Incluso el chileno Jorge Coulon de Inti Illimani recordó una anécdota que vivió con el compositor, cuando el grupo estuvo apunto de trabajar en la banda sonora de "La misión". "Finalmente hubo problemas sindicales en Inglaterra y no se pudo", dijo el músico nacional.

