La música y el cine lloran la partida del maestro Ennio Morricone

Decenas de personalidades han usado sus redes sociales para despedir al compositor Ennio Morricone, fallecido este lunes a los 91 años. Desde importantes cineastas y actores, hasta altas autoridades a nivel mundial: todos tuvieron palabras de adiós para el Maestro.

"Siempre lo recordaremos con infinita gratitud. Nos hizo soñar, sentir emocionados y reflexionar con memorables notas que permanecerán en la historia de la música y el cine", dijo el Primer Ministrio italiano Giuseppe Conte.

"Su música seguirá sonando en nuestra memoria", indicó el actor Antonio Banderas, mientras que el músico francés Jean-Michel Jarre lo calificó como "una gran influencia y una fuente constante de inspiración".

El grupo Metallica, que desde la década de los 80 abre sus shows con "The ecstasy of gold", dijo de Morricone que "su carrera era legendaria y su música inmune al paso del tiempo".

Incluso el chileno Jorge Coulon de Inti Illimani recordó una anécdota que vivió con el compositor, cuando el grupo estuvo apunto de trabajar en la banda sonora de "La misión". "Finalmente hubo problemas sindicales en Inglaterra y no se pudo", dijo el músico nacional.

Ricorderemo sempre, con infinita riconoscenza, il genio artistico del Maestro #EnnioMorricone. Ci ha fatto sognare, emozionare, riflettere, scrivendo note memorabili che rimarranno indelebili nella storia della musica e del cinema pic.twitter.com/SNGmJjfJ2H — Giuseppe Conte (@GiuseppeConteIT) July 6, 2020

Where to even begin with iconic composer Ennio Morricone? He could make an average movie into a must see, a good movie into art, and a great movie into legend. He hasn't been off my stereo my entire life. What a legacy of work he leaves behind. RIP. https://t.co/qZX6qE10ke — edgarwright (@edgarwright) July 6, 2020

With great sadness, we say goodbye to a big master of cinema. His music will keep playing in our memories. Rest in peace #EnnioMorricone. pic.twitter.com/KWwJbfHzRx — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) July 6, 2020

R.I.P. Ennio Morricone

Your career was legendary, your compositions were timeless. Thank you for setting the mood for so many of our shows since 1983. pic.twitter.com/ac1QZ9QLPs — Metallica (@Metallica) July 6, 2020

During #lockdown we’ve watched a movie each night with the family. Showed the kids Once Upon A Time In The West, which introduced them to genius @MEnnioMorricone, only yesterday our youngest was humming the music from Cinema Paradiso while drawing a birthday card 🙏🏾❤️ #morricone — asifkapadia (@asifkapadia) July 6, 2020

Ennio Morricone a unique sound magnificent melodies,a major influence & constant source of inspiration: Love and respect.

Ennio Morricone un son unique, des mélodies magnifiques, une influence majeure et une source d’inspiration constante: avec amour et respect.#EnnioMoricone pic.twitter.com/H9oiCXk0qa — Jean-Michel Jarre (@jeanmicheljarre) July 6, 2020

Se fue el gran Morricone... Grabábamos en su estudio en Roma con Sergio Marcotulli, su ingeniero de sonido. Grandes personas, romanos hasta los huesos...

Nos quería en la música de La Misión, pero finalmente hubo problemas sindicales en Inglaterra y no se pudo... — Jorge Coulon Larrañaga (@jcoulon) July 6, 2020

Addio Ennio - geniale compositore. https://t.co/mbDgF3XdXa — Massive Attack (@MassiveAttackUK) July 6, 2020

"I saw with great sadness that one of my musical heroes, Ennio Morricone has passed away today. His music introduced me to albums and the first album I ever bought was one of his. He made beautiful emotional music and was the master of melody."



- Bernard Sumner pic.twitter.com/yBBK5GYDLe — New Order (@neworder) July 6, 2020

Over the next few days, a lot of good people are going to tell you how great Ennio Morricone was and how much he meant to film music.



But I would like to invite you to just listen to this for yourself.https://t.co/J4jF1p1H11 — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) July 6, 2020