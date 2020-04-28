Síguenos:
Cine

Hermanos Russo revelaron videos inéditos de la filmación de "Avengers: Endgame"

Publicado:
Autor: Cooperativa.cl

La dupla que dirigió la película más taquillera de la historia mostró imágenes detrás de escenas para celebrar un año del estreno.

Hermanos Russo revelaron videos inéditos de la filmación de
Justo un año después de estrenar "Avengers: Endgame" en cines, los hermanos Joe y Anthony Russo publicaron una serie de videos del rodaje en redes sociales.

La dupla de directores compartieron momentos detrás de escenas de la película más taquillera de todos los tiempos, que reunió 2.900 millones de dólares en todo el mundo.

Entre los videos publicados por los Russo está la despedida de Robert Downey Jr. tras filmar su última escena, el día final de Chris Evans como "Capitán América" y el debut de Brie Larson como "Capitana Marvel".

