Hermanos Russo revelaron videos inéditos de la filmación de "Avengers: Endgame"

Justo un año después de estrenar "Avengers: Endgame" en cines, los hermanos Joe y Anthony Russo publicaron una serie de videos del rodaje en redes sociales.

La dupla de directores compartieron momentos detrás de escenas de la película más taquillera de todos los tiempos, que reunió 2.900 millones de dólares en todo el mundo.

Entre los videos publicados por los Russo está la despedida de Robert Downey Jr. tras filmar su última escena, el día final de Chris Evans como "Capitán América" y el debut de Brie Larson como "Capitana Marvel".

This is from @ChrisEvans’s last day of playing Captain America, ever. Much love and respect to you sir. What an amazing run. #AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/LreTlM2JrZ — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 28, 2020

Downey’s last day on set after shooting the “I am Iron Man” moment. The very definition of a legend. We love this man 3000. @RobertDowneyJr #AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/wIiQ5AwsDJ — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 28, 2020

BTS of Tony, Cap and Ant Man in NY…#AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/aZMLsOlp2p — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 28, 2020

This was @brielarson’s first day ever as Captain Marvel… And here’s a quick video of her greeting the cast for the first time. #AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/ewMLDqgVGk — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 27, 2020

Here we are working with our cousin Rene Russo. Jk. She’s not our cousin, she’s our sister! #AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/44DOz7UDVB — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 28, 2020