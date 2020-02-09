La ceremonia de entrega de los Premios Oscar 2020

Esta noche se realiza la nonagésimo segunda edición de los Premios Oscar, que no contará con maestro de ceremonia, pero sí con las más destacadas estrellas para anunciar a los ganadores.

"Joker" encabeza la lista de nominados con si nombre en 11 categorías, seguido por "The Irishman", "1917" y "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" con 10 nominaciones cada uno.

Aparece también como gran favorita "Parasitos", la cinta del surcoreano Bong Joon-ho, quien podría dar la sorpresa en esta jornada.

Esta es la lista de nominados:

Mejor película

"Ford v Ferrari"

"The Irishman"

"Jojo Rabbit"

"Joker"

"Little Women"

"Marriage Story"

"1917"

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

"Parasite"

Mejor director

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Todd Phillips – Joker

Sam Mendes – 1917

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho – Parasite

Mejor actriz

Cynthia Erivo – "Harriet"

Scarlett Johansson – "Marriage Story"

Saoirse Ronan – "Little Women"

Charlize Theron – "Bombshell"

Renée Zellweger – "Judy"

Mejor Actor

Antonio Banderas – "Dolor y Gloria"

Leonardo DiCaprio – "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"

Adam Driver – "Marriage Story"

Joaquin Phoenix – "Joker"

Jonathan Pryce – "The Two Popes"

Mejor actriz de reparto

Kathy Bates – "Richard Jewell"

Laura Dern – "Marriage Story"

Scarlett Johansson – "Jojo Rabitt"

Florence Pugh – "Little Women"

Margot Robbie – "Bombshell"

Mejor actor de reparto

Tom Hanks – "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"

Anthony Hopkins – "The Two Popes"

Al Pacino – "The Irishman"

Joe Pesci - "The Irishman"

Brad Pitt - "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"

Mejor diseño de vestuario

"The Irishman"

"Jojo Rabbit"

"Joker"

"Little Women"

"Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"

Mejor edición de sonido

"Ford vs Ferrari"

"Joker"

"1917"

"Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"

Mejor mezcla de sonido

"Ad Astra"

"Ford vs Ferrari"

"Joker"

"1917"

"Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"

Mejor corto animado

"Dcera"

"Hair Love"

"Kitbull"

"Memorable"

"Sister"

Mejor corto live-action

"Brotherhood"

"Nefta Football Club"

"The Neighbor's Window"

"Saria"

"A Sister"

Mejor edición

"Ford vs Ferrari"

"The Irishman"

"Jojo Rabbit"

"Joker"

"Parasite"

Mejor banda sonora

"Joker"

"Little Women"

"Marriage Story"

"1917"

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"

Mejor documental

"American Factory"

The Cave

"The Edge of Democracy"

"For Sama"

"Honeyland"

Mejor corto documental

"In the Absence"

"Learning to skateboard in a warzone"

"Life overtakes me"

"St. Louis Superman"

"Walk Run Cha-cha"

Mejor película de lengua extranjera

"Corpus Christi" (Polonia)

"Honeyland" (Macedonia del Norte)

"Les Misérables" (Francia)

"Dolor y gloria" (España)

"Parasite" (Corea del Sur)

Mejor diseño de producción

The Irishman"

"Jojo Rabbit"

"1917"

"Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"

"Parasite"

Mejores efectos visuales

"Avengers: Endgame"

"The Irishman"

"The Lion King"

"1917"

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"

Mejor fotografía

"The Irishman"

"Joker"

"The Lighthouse"

"1917"

"Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"

Mejor maquillaje y peinado

"Bombshell"

"Joker"

"Judy"

"Maleficient"

"1917"

Mejor película animada

"How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World"

"I Lost my Body"

"Klaus"

"Missing Link"

"Toy Story 4"

Mejor guión adaptado

"The Irishman"

"Jojo Rabbit"

"Joker"

"Little Women"

"The Two Popes"

Mejor guión original

"Knives Out"

"Marriage Story"

"1917"

"Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"

"Parasite"

Mejor canción original

"I can't let you throw yourself away" (Toy Story 4)

"(I'm gonna) Love me again" (Rocketman)

"I'm standing with you" (Breakthrough)

"Into the unknown" (Frozen 2)

"Stand up" (Harriet)