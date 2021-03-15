"Mank", "Nomadland" y "Minari" lideran las nominaciones a los Oscar 2021

La cinta "Mank", del cineasta David Fincher, lideró hoy con 10 candidaturas las nominaciones de los Premios Oscar, anunció este martes la Academia de Hollywood.

Por detrás de esta película de Netflix aparecen media docena de cintas con 6 nominaciones cada una: "The Father", "Judas and the Black Messiah", "Minari", "Sound of Metal", "The Trial of the Chicago 7" y "Nomadland", esta última considerada como la gran favorita en esta temporada de premios en Hollywood.

El Óscar a la mejor película se decidirá entre "Nomadland", "The Trial of the Chicago 7", "The Father", "Judas and the Black Messiah", "Mank", "Minari", "Promising Young Woman" y "Sound of Metal".

Chloé Zhao, la cineasta detrás de "Nomadland", se medirá a Thomas Vinterberg ("Another Round"), David Fincher ("Mank"), Lee Isaac Chung ("Minari") y Emerald Fennell ("Promising Young Woman") por la estatuilla a la mejor dirección.

La cinta chilena "El agente topo", de Maite Alberdi, optará a la estatuilla al mejor documental, pero quedó fuera de la nominación a mejor película internacional.

Los Óscar de la pandemia fueron retrasados dos meses para intentar evitar en parte el impacto del coronavirus y se celebrarán el 25 de abril.