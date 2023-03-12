Premios Oscar: conoce a los ganadores de la ceremonia 2023
La ceremonia tuvo como grandes ganadores a "Everything Everywhere All at Once" y "All Quiet on the Western Front".
Este domingo se llevó a cabo la 95 ceremonia de los Premios Oscar, celebrando a lo mejor del cine en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles, California.
El evento, presentado por Jimmy Kimmel, coronó como gran ganador a la película "Everything Everywhere All at Once", dandóle siete de las once nominaciones obtenidas, incluyendo Mejor Director, Mejor actriz de reparto, Mejor actor de reparto, Mejor actriz y Mejor película.
Otra de las grandes ganadoras fue "All Quiet on the Western Front", llevándose cuatro estatuillas, incluyendo la categoría de Mejor película internacional, imponiéndose sobre "Argentina, 1985".
En tanto "The Whale" se llevó el premio al Mejor peinado y maquillaje por la gran transformación de Brendan Fraser en la cinta, quien además obtuvo su primer Oscar ganando la categoría de Mejor actor.
Mejor Película animada
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Mejor Actor de reparto
Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mejor Actriz de reparto
Jamie Lee Curtis - "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
Mejor Documental
Navalny
Mejor Cortometraje
An Irish Goodbye
Mejor Fotografía
All Quiet on the Western Front
Mejor maquillaje y peinado
The Whale
Mejor diseño de vestuario
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Mejor Película internacional
All Quiet on the Western Front - Alemania
Mejor Cortometraje Documental
The Elephant Whisperers
Mejor Corto animado
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse
Mejor diseño de producción
All Quiet on the Western Front
Mejor Banda Sonora original
All Quiet on the Western Front
Mejores Efectos visuales
Avatar: The Way of Water
Mejor Guión original
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mejor Guión adaptado
Women Talking
Mejor Sonido
Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor Canción original
"Naatu Naatu" - RRR
Mejor Montaje
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mejor Director
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mejor Actor
Brendan Fraser - The Whale
Mejor Actriz
Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mejor Película
Everything Everywhere All at Once