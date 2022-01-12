Las películas y series nominadas a los SAG Awards 2022

El Sindicato de Actores de Hollywood anunció a las películas y series nominadas a los premios SAG Awards 2022, los cuales reconocen especialmente las actuaciones.

En el cine, las cintas "The Power of the Dog" y "House of Gucci" lideran con tres nominaciones cada una. Mientras la cinta de Jane Campion consigió instalar a Benedict Cumberbacht, Kristen Dunst y Kodi Smit-McPhee, la película de Ridley Scott fue nominada por Lady Gaga y Jared Leto, además del premio mayor de Mejor Elenco.

En ese apartado también fueron seleccionadas "Belfast", "CODA", "Don't Look Up" y "King Richard".

En la categoría de Mejor Elenco de Dobles de Acción están "Black Widow", "Dune", "The Matrix Resurrections", "No Time to Die" y "Shang-Chi y la Leyenda de los Diez Anillos".

En cuanto a la televisión, "Succession" de HBO Max y "Ted Lasso" de Apple TV+ encabezaron los listados con cinco nominaciones cada una, incluyendo las de Mejor Elenco en las categorías de Drama y Comedia, respectivamente. Además fueron destacados actores como Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple y Brett Goldstein.

"El juego del Calamar", "The Handmaid's Tale", "The Morning Show", "Cobra Kai", "Loki", "Only Murders in the Building" y "Mare of Easttown" también recibieron nominaciones en televisión.

Revisa la lista completa de nominados a los SAG Awards:

CINE

Mejor Actor principal

Javier Bardem, "Being the Ricardos"

Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Power of the Dog"

Andrew Garfield, "Tick, Tick... Boom"

Will Smith, "King Richard"

Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy of Macbeth"

Mejor Actriz principal

Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"

Olivia Colman, "The Lost Daughter"

Lady Gaga, "House of Gucci"

Jennifer Hudson, "Respect"

Nicole Kidman, "Being the Ricardos"

Mejor Actor de reparto

Ben Affleck, "The Tender Bar"

Bradley Cooper, "Licorice Pizza"

Troy Kotsur, "CODA"

Jared Leto, "House of Gucci"

Kodi Smit-McPhee, "The Power of the Dog"

Mejor Actriz de reparto

Caitríona Balfe, "Belfast"

Cate Blanchett, "Nightmare Alley"

Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"

Kirsten Dunst, "The Power of the Dog"

Ruth Negga, "Passing"

Mejor Elenco

"Belfast"

"CODA"

"Don't Look Up"

"House of Gucci"

"King Richard"

Mejor Elenco de Dobles de Acción

"Black Widow"

"Dune"

"The Matrix Resurrections"

"No Time to Die"

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"

TELEVISIÓN

Mejor Actor de Miniserie o Película para TV

Murray Bartlett, "The White Lotus"

Oscar Isaac, "Scenes From a Marriage"

Michael Keaton, "Dopesick"

Ewan McGregor, "Halston"

Evan Peters, "Mare of Easttown"

Mejor Actriz de Miniserie o Película para TV

Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus"

Cynthia Erivo, "Genius: Aretha"

Margaret Qualley, "Maid"

Jean Smart, "Mare of Easttown"

Kate Winslet, "Mare of Easttown"

Mejor Actor Drama

Brian Cox, "Succession"

Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"

Kieran Culkin, "Succession"

Lee Jung-jae, "Squid Game"

Jeremy Strong, "Succession"

Mejor Actriz Drama

Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"

Jung Ho-yeon, "Squid Game"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Sarah Snook, "Succession"

Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show"

Mejor Actor Comedia

Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"

Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"

Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

Mejor Actriz Comedia

Elle Fanning, "The Great"

Sandra Oh, "The Chair"

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Juno Temple, "Ted Lasso"

Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"

Mejor Elenco Drama

"The Handmaid's Tale"

"The Morning Show"

"Squid Game"

"Succession"

"Yellowstone"

Mejor Elenco Comedia

"The Great"

"Hacks"

"The Kominsky Method"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Ted Lasso"

Mejor Elenco de Dobles de Acción de Drama o Comedia

"Cobra Kai"

"The Falcon and the Winter Soldier"

"Loki"

"Mare of Easttown"

"Squid Game"