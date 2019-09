Documental de Depeche Mode tendrá exhibición única en cines

View this post on Instagram

DM are excited to announce SPIRITS in the Forest, a new Depeche Mode film directed by Anton Corbijn, coming to cinemas worldwide on November 21. Visit www.spiritsintheforest.com for more details and to sign up for updates. Tickets on sale Thursday 26 September. #SPIRITSintheForest

