El "Blackout Tuesday" que anuncian los músicos en honor a George Floyd

Tras el asesinato de George Floyd, las protestas se han tomado las calles de Estados Unidos, sumando también a diversos artistas y músicos, quienes anunciaron un "Blackout Tuesday".

Este "paro musical" en honor a George Floyd se concretará este martes dos de junio, donde músicos y sellos discográficos han anunciado una jornada para "desconectarnos del trabajo y reconectarnos con nuestra comunidad".

Se trata de una medida para condenar los crímenes de odio y crear conciencia ante la violencia policial. Entre los sellos discográficos que se han sumado están Capitol Music Group, Empire, Warner Music y Sony/ATV, así como músicos de la talla de Mick Jagger y Beyoncé.

H1GHR MUSIC supports the 'BLACK LIVES MATTER' movement for the justice of George Floyd and the many other victims of state-sanctioned violence. As a result, H1GHR MUSIC and our artists have collectively donated $21,000 to BLACK LIVES MATTER Organization. #BLACKLIVESMATTER pic.twitter.com/ZnVOdSlX9i — H1GHR MUSIC (@H1GHRMUSIC) June 1, 2020

APM stands for respect and inclusiveness of all people. There is no place for racism, hate, violence, or intolerance in our world. We will be joining many others in the music industry by observing “#BlackOutTuesday”, tomorrow 6/2.#BlackLivesMatter #TheShowMustBePaused #APMMusic pic.twitter.com/wlkaSLqJg9 — APM Music (@APMMusic) June 1, 2020