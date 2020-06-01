Síguenos:
Tópicos: Entretención | Música

El "Blackout Tuesday" que anuncian los músicos en honor a George Floyd

Publicado:
Autor: Cooperativa.cl

Diversos músicos y sellos se han sumado a esta edida para condenar los crímenes de odio.

El
Tras el asesinato de George Floyd, las protestas se han tomado las calles de Estados Unidos, sumando también a diversos artistas y músicos, quienes anunciaron un "Blackout Tuesday". 

Este "paro musical" en honor a George Floyd se concretará este martes dos de junio, donde músicos y sellos discográficos han anunciado una jornada para "desconectarnos del trabajo y reconectarnos con nuestra comunidad".

Se trata de una medida para condenar los crímenes de odio y crear conciencia ante la violencia policial.  Entre los sellos discográficos que se han sumado están Capitol Music Group, Empire, Warner Music y Sony/ATV, así como músicos de la talla de Mick Jagger y Beyoncé. 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

If you want to demand more charges brought on all those involved in the death of George Floyd, click the link in my bio to sign the petition.

Una publicación compartida por Beyoncé (@beyonce) el 29 de May de 2020 a las 8:13 PDT

 

