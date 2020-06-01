El "Blackout Tuesday" que anuncian los músicos en honor a George Floyd
Diversos músicos y sellos se han sumado a esta edida para condenar los crímenes de odio.
Diversos músicos y sellos se han sumado a esta edida para condenar los crímenes de odio.
Tras el asesinato de George Floyd, las protestas se han tomado las calles de Estados Unidos, sumando también a diversos artistas y músicos, quienes anunciaron un "Blackout Tuesday".
Este "paro musical" en honor a George Floyd se concretará este martes dos de junio, donde músicos y sellos discográficos han anunciado una jornada para "desconectarnos del trabajo y reconectarnos con nuestra comunidad".
Se trata de una medida para condenar los crímenes de odio y crear conciencia ante la violencia policial. Entre los sellos discográficos que se han sumado están Capitol Music Group, Empire, Warner Music y Sony/ATV, así como músicos de la talla de Mick Jagger y Beyoncé.
June 1, 2020
H1GHR MUSIC supports the 'BLACK LIVES MATTER' movement for the justice of George Floyd and the many other victims of state-sanctioned violence. As a result, H1GHR MUSIC and our artists have collectively donated $21,000 to BLACK LIVES MATTER Organization. #BLACKLIVESMATTER pic.twitter.com/ZnVOdSlX9i— H1GHR MUSIC (@H1GHRMUSIC) June 1, 2020
APM stands for respect and inclusiveness of all people. There is no place for racism, hate, violence, or intolerance in our world. We will be joining many others in the music industry by observing “#BlackOutTuesday”, tomorrow 6/2.#BlackLivesMatter #TheShowMustBePaused #APMMusic pic.twitter.com/wlkaSLqJg9— APM Music (@APMMusic) June 1, 2020
It’s hard to know what to say because I’ve been dealing with racism my entire life. That said, it’s rearing its ugly head right now & by God it’s time to deal with it once & for all. My team & I stand for justice. Convos will be had & action will be taken. #THESHOWMUSTBEPAUSED pic.twitter.com/0pehqgGN6o— Quincy Jones (@QuincyDJones) May 31, 2020
It’s time for change #BlackLivesMatter #BlackoutTuesday #TheShowMustBePaused pic.twitter.com/0bFXLQ9WYY— Deezer (@Deezer) June 1, 2020