Elton John celebró un año más de sobriedad

29 years ago today, I was a broken man. I finally summoned up the courage to say 3 words that would change my life: “I need help”. Thank-you to all the selfless people who have helped me on my journey through sobriety. I am eternally grateful.

A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn) on Jul 29, 2019 at 1:13am PDT