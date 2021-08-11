Justin Bieber y Megan Thee Stallion lideran nominaciones a los MTV Video Music Award 2021
Los premios volverán a realizarse en un recinto cerrado tras una versión al aire libre en 2020.
Justin Bieber y Megan Thee Stallion encabezaron las nominaciones para los VMA 2021 de MTV, que fueron revelados este miércoles a la espera de su ceremonia el próximo 12 de septiembre.
Bieber lidera con siete nominaciones, Megan sigue con seis, y luego Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas X y Olivia Rodrigo con cinco.
Los MTV Video Music Award volverán a realizarse en un recinto cerrado tras una versión al aire libre por la ciudad de Nueva York en 2020: será en vivo en el Barclays Center en Brooklyn, Nueva York, recinto que había recibido la ceremonia en 2012.
A partir de hoy, los fanáticos pueden votar por sus favoritos en 14 categorías neutrales al género, que incluyen "Video del año", "Artista del año", "Mejor colaboración" y más en el sitio web de MTV hasta el viernes 3 de septiembre.
Los nominados a las categorías más importantes de MTV Video Music Award 2021:
Video del Año
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – "WAP" – Atlantic Records
DJ Khaled ft. Drake – "POPSTAR" (Starring Justin Bieber) – OVO / We The Best / Epic Records
Doja Cat ft. SZA – "Kiss Me More" – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Ed Sheeran – "Bad Habits" – Atlantic Records
Lil Nas X – "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" – Columbia Records
The Weeknd – "Save Your Tears" – XO / Republic Records
Artista del Año
Ariana Grande – Republic Records
Doja Cat – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Justin Bieber – Def Jam
Megan Thee Stallion – 300 Entertainment
Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records
Taylor Swift – Republic Records
Canción del Año
24kGoldn ft. iann dior – "Mood" – RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – "Leave The Door Open" – Aftermath Entertainment / Atlantic Records
BTS – "Dynamite" – BIGHIT MUSIC
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – "WAP" – Atlantic Records
Dua Lipa – "Levitating" – Warner Records
Olivia Rodrigo – "drivers license" – Geffen Records
Mejor Nuevo Artista
24kGoldn – RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records
Giveon – Epic Records / Not So Fast
The Kid LAROI – Columbia Records
Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records
Polo G – Columbia Records
Saweetie – Warner Records
Mejor Colaboración
24kGoldn ft. iann dior – "Mood" – RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – "WAP" – Atlantic Records
Doja Cat ft. SZA – "Kiss Me More" – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Drake ft. Lil Durk – "Laugh Now Cry Later" – OVO / Republic Records
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – "Peaches" – Def Jam
Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – "Prisoner" – RCA Records
Mejor Pop
Ariana Grande – "positions" – Republic Records
Billie Eilish – "Therefore I Am" – Darkroom / Interscope Records
BTS – "Butter" – BIGHIT MUSIC
Harry Styles – "Treat People With Kindness" – Columbia Records
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – "Peaches" – Def Jam
Olivia Rodrigo – "good 4 u" – Geffen Records
Shawn Mendes – "Wonder" – Island Records
Taylor Swift – "willow" – Republic Records
Mejor Hip Hop
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – "WAP" – Atlantic Records
Drake ft. Lil Durk – "Laugh Now Cry Later" – OVO / Republic Records
Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion – "On Me (remix)" – Quality Control / Motown
Moneybagg Yo – "Said Sum" – N-Less Entertainment / Interscope Records
Polo G – "RAPSTAR" – Columbia Records
Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. – "FRANCHISE" – Cactus Jack / Epic Records
Mejor Rock
Evanescence – "Use My Voice" – BMG
Foo Fighters – "Shame Shame" – Roswell Records / RCA Records
John Mayer – "Last Train Home" – Columbia Records
The Killers – "My Own Soul's Warning" – Island
Kings Of Leon – "The Bandit" – RCA Records
Lenny Kravitz – "Raise Vibration" – Roxie Records / BMG
Mejor Alternativo
Bleachers – "Stop Making This Hurt" – RCA Records
Glass Animals – "Heat Waves" – Republic Records
Imagine Dragons – "Follow You" – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records
Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear – "my ex's best friend" – Bad Boy / Interscope Records
twenty one pilots – "Shy Away" – Fueled By Ramen
WILLOW ft. Travis Barker – "t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l" – MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation
Mejor Latino
Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez – "Dákiti" – The Orchard
Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA – "Lo Vas A Olvidar" – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Black Eyed Peas and Shakira – "GIRL LIKE ME" – Epic Records
Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy – "UN DIA (ONE DAY)" – Universal Music Latino / NEON16
Karol G – "Bichota" – Universal Music Latino
Maluma – "Hawái" – Sony Music US Latin