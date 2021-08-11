Justin Bieber y Megan Thee Stallion lideran nominaciones a los MTV Video Music Award 2021

Justin Bieber y Megan Thee Stallion encabezaron las nominaciones para los VMA 2021 de MTV, que fueron revelados este miércoles a la espera de su ceremonia el próximo 12 de septiembre.

Bieber lidera con siete nominaciones, Megan sigue con seis, y luego Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas X y Olivia Rodrigo con cinco.

Los MTV Video Music Award volverán a realizarse en un recinto cerrado tras una versión al aire libre por la ciudad de Nueva York en 2020: será en vivo en el Barclays Center en Brooklyn, Nueva York, recinto que había recibido la ceremonia en 2012.

A partir de hoy, los fanáticos pueden votar por sus favoritos en 14 categorías neutrales al género, que incluyen "Video del año", "Artista del año", "Mejor colaboración" y más en el sitio web de MTV hasta el viernes 3 de septiembre.

Los nominados a las categorías más importantes de MTV Video Music Award 2021:

Video del Año

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – "WAP" – Atlantic Records

DJ Khaled ft. Drake – "POPSTAR" (Starring Justin Bieber) – OVO / We The Best / Epic Records

Doja Cat ft. SZA – "Kiss Me More" – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Ed Sheeran – "Bad Habits" – Atlantic Records

Lil Nas X – "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" – Columbia Records

The Weeknd – "Save Your Tears" – XO / Republic Records

Artista del Año

Ariana Grande – Republic Records

Doja Cat – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Justin Bieber – Def Jam

Megan Thee Stallion – 300 Entertainment

Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records

Taylor Swift – Republic Records

Canción del Año

24kGoldn ft. iann dior – "Mood" – RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – "Leave The Door Open" – Aftermath Entertainment / Atlantic Records

BTS – "Dynamite" – BIGHIT MUSIC

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – "WAP" – Atlantic Records

Dua Lipa – "Levitating" – Warner Records

Olivia Rodrigo – "drivers license" – Geffen Records

Mejor Nuevo Artista

24kGoldn – RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records

Giveon – Epic Records / Not So Fast

The Kid LAROI – Columbia Records

Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records

Polo G – Columbia Records

Saweetie – Warner Records

Mejor Colaboración

24kGoldn ft. iann dior – "Mood" – RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – "WAP" – Atlantic Records

Doja Cat ft. SZA – "Kiss Me More" – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Drake ft. Lil Durk – "Laugh Now Cry Later" – OVO / Republic Records

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – "Peaches" – Def Jam

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – "Prisoner" – RCA Records

Mejor Pop

Ariana Grande – "positions" – Republic Records

Billie Eilish – "Therefore I Am" – Darkroom / Interscope Records

BTS – "Butter" – BIGHIT MUSIC

Harry Styles – "Treat People With Kindness" – Columbia Records

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – "Peaches" – Def Jam

Olivia Rodrigo – "good 4 u" – Geffen Records

Shawn Mendes – "Wonder" – Island Records

Taylor Swift – "willow" – Republic Records

Mejor Hip Hop

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – "WAP" – Atlantic Records

Drake ft. Lil Durk – "Laugh Now Cry Later" – OVO / Republic Records

Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion – "On Me (remix)" – Quality Control / Motown

Moneybagg Yo – "Said Sum" – N-Less Entertainment / Interscope Records

Polo G – "RAPSTAR" – Columbia Records

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. – "FRANCHISE" – Cactus Jack / Epic Records

Mejor Rock

Evanescence – "Use My Voice" – BMG

Foo Fighters – "Shame Shame" – Roswell Records / RCA Records

John Mayer – "Last Train Home" – Columbia Records

The Killers – "My Own Soul's Warning" – Island

Kings Of Leon – "The Bandit" – RCA Records

Lenny Kravitz – "Raise Vibration" – Roxie Records / BMG

Mejor Alternativo

Bleachers – "Stop Making This Hurt" – RCA Records

Glass Animals – "Heat Waves" – Republic Records

Imagine Dragons – "Follow You" – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records

Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear – "my ex's best friend" – Bad Boy / Interscope Records

twenty one pilots – "Shy Away" – Fueled By Ramen

WILLOW ft. Travis Barker – "t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l" – MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation

Mejor Latino

Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez – "Dákiti" – The Orchard

Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA – "Lo Vas A Olvidar" – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Black Eyed Peas and Shakira – "GIRL LIKE ME" – Epic Records

Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy – "UN DIA (ONE DAY)" – Universal Music Latino / NEON16

Karol G – "Bichota" – Universal Music Latino

Maluma – "Hawái" – Sony Music US Latin