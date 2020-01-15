Whitney Houston y Depeche Mode destacan en los nuevos inducidos al Salón de la Fama del Rock

Este miércoles se dieron a conocer los inducidos al Salón de la Fama del Rock and Roll, donde se encuentra la cantante Whitney Houston, las bandas Depeche Mode, Nine Inch Nails, The Doobie Brothers y el fallecido rapero The Nototius B.I.G.

Dentro de los nominados, estaban Soundgarden, Motörhead, Judas Priest, Thin Lizzy, entre otros.

A través de su cuenta de twitter, Depeche Mode se refirió a esta inducción. "Estamos honrados de ser inducidos este año al Salón de la Fama, y de estar al lado de otros increíbles actos en el salón y de aquellos que serán incluidos este año. Muchas gracias a todos los que nos han apoyado a nosotros y a nuestra música todos estos años".

We’re honoured to be included as one of this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees, and to stand alongside the other incredible acts in the Rock Hall and those joining this year. A huge thank you to everyone who has supported us and our music over the years. #RockHall2020 pic.twitter.com/YV2UV8F7Fi