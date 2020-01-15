Suscribirse:
Entretención | Música

Whitney Houston y Depeche Mode destacan en los nuevos inducidos al Salón de la Fama del Rock

Publicado:
Autor: Cooperativa.cl

La ceremonia será realizada por HBO el próximo 2 de mayo.

Whitney Houston y Depeche Mode destacan en los nuevos inducidos al Salón de la Fama del Rock
Este miércoles se dieron a conocer los inducidos al Salón de la Fama del Rock and Roll, donde se encuentra la cantante Whitney Houston, las bandas Depeche Mode, Nine Inch Nails, The Doobie Brothers y el fallecido rapero The Nototius B.I.G.

Dentro de los nominados, estaban Soundgarden, Motörhead, Judas Priest, Thin Lizzy, entre otros.

A través de su cuenta de twitter, Depeche Mode se refirió a esta inducción. "Estamos honrados de ser inducidos este año al Salón de la Fama, y de estar al lado de otros increíbles actos en el salón y de aquellos que serán incluidos este año. Muchas gracias a todos los que nos han apoyado a nosotros y a nuestra música todos estos años".

La ceremonia del Salón de la Fama del Rock and Roll se llevará a cabo el próximo 2 de mayo y será realizada por HBO.

 

