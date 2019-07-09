Bryan Cranston y Aaron Paul revelan los detalles del proyecto que vuelve a unirlos

Tras semanas de rumores y de misteriosas publicaciones, los actores Bryan Cranston y Aaron Paul revelaron los detalles del proyecto que volvió a unirlos.

Pero no se trata de una película o una serie relacionada a "Breaking Bad", si no que de un nuevo trago mezcal al cual bautizaron como "Dos Hombres". "Sabiendo que no podríamos compartir pantalla por un buen rato, se nos ocurrió un nuevo proyecto, el cual fuimos armando entre tragos e ideas", dijo Aaron Paul en su cuenta de Instagram.

El mezcal "Dos Hombres" surgió de un viaje que ambos actores realizaron a Oaxaca, México, para aprender de cultivadores especializados. "Tenía que ser perfecto o no lo haríamos. Pero conocimos gente increíble a lo largo del camino y después de un duro y hermoso viaje, encontramos lo que creíamos que estábamos buscando", agregó el interprete de "Jesse Pinkman".

La botella de "Dos Hombres" ya se puede adquirir a través del sitio del producto a un valor de US$58.

Respecto del retorno de "Walter White" y "Jesse Pinkman", solo resta seguir soñando.