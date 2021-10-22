Síguenos:
Tópicos: Entretención | Cine | Hollywood

Hollywood reacciona al fatal accidente protagonizado por Alec Baldwin

Publicado:
Autor: Cooperativa.cl

La familia de Brandon Lee, el fallecido actor de "The Crow", también se refirió al caso.

Hollywood reacciona al fatal accidente protagonizado por Alec Baldwin
Conmoción ha generado en Hollywood el fatal accidente protagonizado por el actor Alec Baldwin que terminó con la directora de fotografía, Halyna Hutchins, fallecida a causa de un disparo en pleno rodaje.

Los primeros en lamentar el deceso de la artista fueron los miembros del equipo de "Archenemy", una de las últimas cintas en las que trabajó Hutchins. "Estoy muy triste por su muerte, pero a la vez muy enfurecido porque este tipo de cosas pasen en un set", dijo el director Adam Egypt Mortimer.

En tanto Joe Manganiello, protagonista de esta cinta, calificó el hecho como "una horrible tragedia" y recordó a la directora de fotografía como "una mujer con un talento increíble y una extraordinaria persona".

La familia del actor Brandon Lee, fallecido en similares circunstancias durante el rodaje de la película "The Crow", también tuvo palabras: "Nadie debería ser asesinado por una pistola en un set de grabación, así de simple", indicaron en un mensaje en redes sociales.

"Mi gran miedo es que alguien sea fatalmente herido en uno de mis sets. Rezo para que esto nunca pase. Envío mis condolencias a todos los afectados en este accidente", dijo el director James Gunn, mientras que el actor Elijah Wood calificó las noticias como "horrorosas e impactantes".

