Hollywood reacciona al fatal accidente protagonizado por Alec Baldwin

Conmoción ha generado en Hollywood el fatal accidente protagonizado por el actor Alec Baldwin que terminó con la directora de fotografía, Halyna Hutchins, fallecida a causa de un disparo en pleno rodaje.

Los primeros en lamentar el deceso de la artista fueron los miembros del equipo de "Archenemy", una de las últimas cintas en las que trabajó Hutchins. "Estoy muy triste por su muerte, pero a la vez muy enfurecido porque este tipo de cosas pasen en un set", dijo el director Adam Egypt Mortimer.

I’m so sad about losing Halyna. And so infuriated that this could happen on a set. She was a brilliant talent who was absolutely committed to art and to film. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vcdFqHsGA0 — Adam Egypt Mortimer (@adamegypt) October 22, 2021

En tanto Joe Manganiello, protagonista de esta cinta, calificó el hecho como "una horrible tragedia" y recordó a la directora de fotografía como "una mujer con un talento increíble y una extraordinaria persona".

I’m in shock. I was so lucky to have had Halyna Hutchins as my DP on Archenemy. An incredible talent & great person. I can’t believe this could happen in this day and age… gunfire from a prop gun could kill a crew member? What a horrible tragedy. My heart goes out to her family pic.twitter.com/W479ch56Js — JOE MANGANIELLO (@JoeManganiello) October 22, 2021

La familia del actor Brandon Lee, fallecido en similares circunstancias durante el rodaje de la película "The Crow", también tuvo palabras: "Nadie debería ser asesinado por una pistola en un set de grabación, así de simple", indicaron en un mensaje en redes sociales.

Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and to Joel Souza and all involved in the incident on “Rust”. No one should ever be killed by a gun on a film set. Period. 💔 — Brandon Bruce Lee (@brandonblee) October 22, 2021

"Mi gran miedo es que alguien sea fatalmente herido en uno de mis sets. Rezo para que esto nunca pase. Envío mis condolencias a todos los afectados en este accidente", dijo el director James Gunn, mientras que el actor Elijah Wood calificó las noticias como "horrorosas e impactantes".

My greatest fear is that someone will be fatally hurt on one of my sets. I pray this will never happen. My heart goes out to all of those affected by the tragedy today on Rust, especially Halyna Hutchins & her family. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 22, 2021

Absolutely horrifying and devastating news about cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. My heart goes out to her family. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) October 22, 2021

My heart goes out to Halyna Hutchins family. What a heartbreaking loss. Sending prayers to Joel Souza. I’m sure everyone is devastated. Alec Baldwin Fired Prop Gun That Killed DP and Wounded Director – Variety https://t.co/3apNSUokUb — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 22, 2021

As is profoundly true in the art of cinematography, words alone cannot capture the loss of one so dear to the AFI community. At AFI, we pledge to see that Halyna Hutchins will live on in the spirit of all who strive to see their dreams realized in stories well told. pic.twitter.com/zhZphl81Us — AFI Conservatory (@AFIConservatory) October 22, 2021