Premios Grammy 2023: revisa a los artistas nominados

La Academia Nacional de Artes y Ciencias de la Grabación reveló este martes la lista de los nominados para la edición 2023 de los Premios Grammy.

Durante la transmisión en vivo, se revelaron los nombres que postulan a las cerca de 90 categorías, entre ellos el de la chilena Mon Laferte que postula a su segundo Grammy consecutivo.

Los nominados de los Grammy 2023

Álbum del Año

Voyage – ABBA

30 – Adele

Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny

Music of the Spheres – Coldplay

Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar

Renaissance – Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous – Mary J. Blige

In These Silent Days – Brandi Carlile

Special – Lizzo

Harry's House – Harry Styles

Grabación del Año

"Don't Shut Me Down" – ABBA

"Easy on Me" – Adele

"Break My Soul" – Beyoncé

"Good Morning Gorgeous" – Mary J. Blige

"You and Me on the Rock" – Brandi Carlile (Lucius)

"Woman" – Artist

"Bad Habit" – Steve Lacy

"The Heart Part 5" – Kendrick Lamar

"About Damn Time" – Lizzo

"As It Was" – Harry Styles

Canción del Año

"ABCDEFU" - Gayle

"About Damn Time" - Lizzo

"All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)" - Taylor Swift

"As It Was" - Harry Styles

"Bad Habit" - Steve Lacy

"Break My Soul" - Beyoncé

"Easy on Me" - Adele

"God Did" - DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy

"The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar

"Just Like That" - Bonnie Raitt

Mejor Artista Nuevo

Anitta

Omar Apollo

Domi and JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

Måneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Mejor Actuación Pop Solista

"Easy on Me" – Adele

"Moscow Mule" – Bad Bunny

"Woman" – Doja Cat

"Bad Habit" – Steve Lacy

"About Damn Time" – Lizzo

"As It Was" – Harry Styles

Mejor Actuación Pop Dúo o Grupo

"Don't Shut Me Down" – ABBA

"Bam Bam" – Camila Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran

"My Universe" – Coldplay and BTS

"I Like You (A Happier Song)" – Post Malone and Doja Cat

"Unholy" – Sam Smith and Kim Petras

Mejor Álbum Pop Vocal

Voyage – ABBA

30 – Adele

Music of the Spheres – Coldplay

Special – Lizzo

Harry's House – Harry Styles

Mejor Actuación Rock

"So Happy It Hurts" - Bryan Adams

"Old Man" - Beck

"Wild Child" - The Black Keys

"Broken Horses" - Brandi Carlile

"Crawl!" - Idles

"Patient Number 9" - Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck

"Holiday" - Turnstile

Mejor Actuación Metal

"Call Me Little Sunshine" - Ghost

"We'll Be Back" - Megadeth

"Kill or Be Killed" - Muse

"Degradation Rules" - Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi

"Blackout" - Turnstile

Mejor Álbum Rock

Dropout Boogie - The Black Keys

The Boy Named If - Elvis Costello & the Imposters

Crawler - Idles

Mainstream Sellout - Machine Gun Kelly

Patient Number 9 - Ozzy Osbourne

Lucifer On The Sofa - Spoon

Mejor Canción Rock

"Black Summer" - Red Hot Chili Peppers

"Blackout" - Turnstile

"Broken Horses" - Brandi Carlile

"Harmonia's Dream" - The War On Drugs

"Patient Number 9" - Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck

Mejor Actuación Música Alternativa

"There'd Better Be a Mirrorball" – Arctic Monkeys

"Certainty" – Big Thief

"King" – Florence and the Machine

"Chaise Longue" – Wet Leg

"Spitting Off the Edge of the World" – Yeah Yeah Yeahs featuring Perfume Genius

Mejor Álbum Música Alternativa

We – Arcade Fire

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You – Big Thief

Fossora – Björk

Wet Leg – Wet Leg

Cool It Down – Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Mejor Álbum Pop Latino

Aguilera - Christina Aguilera

Pasieros - Rubén Blades & Boca Livre

De Adentro Pa Afuera - Camilo

Viajante - Fonseca

Dharma + - Sebastián Yatra

Mejor Álbum Música Urbana

Trap Cake, Vol. 2 - Rauw Alejandro

Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny

Legendaddy - Daddy Yankee

La 167 - Farruko

The Love & Sex Tape - Maluma

Mejor Álbum Latino de Rock o Alternativo

El Alimento - Cimafunk

Tinta y Tiempo - Jorge Drexler

1940 Carmen - Mon Laferte

Alegoría - Gaby Moreno

Los Años Salvajes - Fito Paez

Motomami - Rosalía