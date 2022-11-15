Premios Grammy 2023: revisa a los artistas nominados
Este martes se dio a conocer la lista de nominados de los Premios Grammy 2023, que incluye a la chilena Mon Laferte.
La Academia Nacional de Artes y Ciencias de la Grabación reveló este martes la lista de los nominados para la edición 2023 de los Premios Grammy.
Durante la transmisión en vivo, se revelaron los nombres que postulan a las cerca de 90 categorías, entre ellos el de la chilena Mon Laferte que postula a su segundo Grammy consecutivo.
Voyage – ABBA
30 – Adele
Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny
Music of the Spheres – Coldplay
Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar
Renaissance – Beyoncé
Good Morning Gorgeous – Mary J. Blige
In These Silent Days – Brandi Carlile
Special – Lizzo
Harry's House – Harry Styles
"Don't Shut Me Down" – ABBA
"Easy on Me" – Adele
"Break My Soul" – Beyoncé
"Good Morning Gorgeous" – Mary J. Blige
"You and Me on the Rock" – Brandi Carlile (Lucius)
"Woman" – Artist
"Bad Habit" – Steve Lacy
"The Heart Part 5" – Kendrick Lamar
"About Damn Time" – Lizzo
"As It Was" – Harry Styles
"ABCDEFU" - Gayle
"About Damn Time" - Lizzo
"All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)" - Taylor Swift
"As It Was" - Harry Styles
"Bad Habit" - Steve Lacy
"Break My Soul" - Beyoncé
"Easy on Me" - Adele
"God Did" - DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy
"The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar
"Just Like That" - Bonnie Raitt
Anitta
Omar Apollo
Domi and JD Beck
Muni Long
Samara Joy
Latto
Måneskin
Tobe Nwigwe
Molly Tuttle
Wet Leg
"Easy on Me" – Adele
"Moscow Mule" – Bad Bunny
"Woman" – Doja Cat
"Bad Habit" – Steve Lacy
"About Damn Time" – Lizzo
"As It Was" – Harry Styles
"Don't Shut Me Down" – ABBA
"Bam Bam" – Camila Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran
"My Universe" – Coldplay and BTS
"I Like You (A Happier Song)" – Post Malone and Doja Cat
"Unholy" – Sam Smith and Kim Petras
Voyage – ABBA
30 – Adele
Music of the Spheres – Coldplay
Special – Lizzo
Harry's House – Harry Styles
"So Happy It Hurts" - Bryan Adams
"Old Man" - Beck
"Wild Child" - The Black Keys
"Broken Horses" - Brandi Carlile
"Crawl!" - Idles
"Patient Number 9" - Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck
"Holiday" - Turnstile
"Call Me Little Sunshine" - Ghost
"We'll Be Back" - Megadeth
"Kill or Be Killed" - Muse
"Degradation Rules" - Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi
"Blackout" - Turnstile
Dropout Boogie - The Black Keys
The Boy Named If - Elvis Costello & the Imposters
Crawler - Idles
Mainstream Sellout - Machine Gun Kelly
Patient Number 9 - Ozzy Osbourne
Lucifer On The Sofa - Spoon
"Black Summer" - Red Hot Chili Peppers
"Blackout" - Turnstile
"Broken Horses" - Brandi Carlile
"Harmonia's Dream" - The War On Drugs
"Patient Number 9" - Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck
"There'd Better Be a Mirrorball" – Arctic Monkeys
"Certainty" – Big Thief
"King" – Florence and the Machine
"Chaise Longue" – Wet Leg
"Spitting Off the Edge of the World" – Yeah Yeah Yeahs featuring Perfume Genius
We – Arcade Fire
Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You – Big Thief
Fossora – Björk
Wet Leg – Wet Leg
Cool It Down – Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Aguilera - Christina Aguilera
Pasieros - Rubén Blades & Boca Livre
De Adentro Pa Afuera - Camilo
Viajante - Fonseca
Dharma + - Sebastián Yatra
Trap Cake, Vol. 2 - Rauw Alejandro
Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny
Legendaddy - Daddy Yankee
La 167 - Farruko
The Love & Sex Tape - Maluma
El Alimento - Cimafunk
Tinta y Tiempo - Jorge Drexler
1940 Carmen - Mon Laferte
Alegoría - Gaby Moreno
Los Años Salvajes - Fito Paez
Motomami - Rosalía