Encuentran muerto a actor de "Power Rangers" en Nueva Zelanda

Thank you to @rangeractors for the post... took me back to my dream job... but I ain’t done yet #powerrangerninjastrom #powerranger #chasingthedream #itaintoveryet #actionstar #bringon2019

A post shared by Pua Magasiva (@pua_magasiva) on Dec 17, 2018 at 8:47pm PST