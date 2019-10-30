Greta Thunberg rechazó importante premio en protesta por la falta de acción contra la crisis climática

La activista sueca Greta Thunberg rechazó este martes el premio medioambiental del Consejo Nórdico en protesta por la falta de acción contra la crisis climática.
Thunberg, impulsora del movimiento "FridaysForFuture" (Viernes por el Futuro), fue distinguida por dar "nueva vida" al debate sobre el medio ambiente y el clima e inspirar a millones de personas a exigir acciones concretas a los gobiernos.
"Me encuentro de viaje por California, por eso no puedo estar presente. Agradezco al Consejo Nórdico esta distinción, es un gran honor, pero el movimiento climático no necesita más premios, sino que los mandatarios y políticos escuchen a la ciencia", dijo en un mensaje leído en la gala anual de este organismo en Estocolmo.
La adolescente sueca de 16 años estuvo representada por Isabelle y Sophia Axelsson, de la sección sueca de "FridaysForFuture", encargadas de rechazar en su nombre el galardón, dotado con 350.000 coronas danesas (unos 38 millones de pesos chilenos).
"Pertenecemos a los países que más pueden hacer, pero casi no hacen nada. Así que hasta que no empiecen a actuar de acuerdo con lo que exige la ciencia, yo y FridaysforFuture Suecia escogemos no aceptar el premio medioambiental del Consejo Nórdico", señaló.
I have received the Nordic Council’s environmental award 2019. I have decided to decline this prize. Here’s why: “I am currently traveling through California and therefore not able to be present with you today. I want to thank the Nordic Council for this award. It is a huge honour. But the climate movement does not need any more awards. What we need is for our politicians and the people in power start to listen to the current, best available science. The Nordic countries have a great reputation around the world when it comes to climate and environmental issues. There is no lack of bragging about this. There is no lack of beautiful words. But when it comes to our actual emissions and our ecological footprints per capita - if we include our consumption, our imports as well as aviation and shipping - then it’s a whole other story. In Sweden we live as if we had about 4 planets according to WWF and Global Footprint Network. And roughly the same goes for the entire Nordic region. In Norway for instance, the government recently gave a record number of permits to look for new oil and gas. The newly opened oil and natural gas-field, ”Johan Sverdrup” is expected to produce oil and natural gas for 50 years; oil and gas that would generate global CO2 emissions of 1,3 tonnes. The gap between what the science says is needed to limit the increase of global temperature rise to below 1,5 or even 2 degrees - and politics that run the Nordic countries is gigantic. And there are still no signs whatsoever of the changes required. The Paris Agreement, which all of the Nordic countries have signed, is based on the aspect of equity, which means that richer countries must lead the way. We belong to the countries that have the possibility to do the most. And yet our countries still basically do nothing. So until you start to act in accordance with what the science says is needed to limit the global temperature rise below 1,5 degrees or even 2 degrees celsius, I - and Fridays For Future in Sweden - choose not to accept the Nordic Councils environmental award nor the prize money of 500 000 Swedish kronor. Best wishes Greta Thunberg”
El Consejo Nórdico está formado por Islandia, Dinamarca, Suecia, Noruega y Finlandia, además de los territorios autónomos daneses de Groenlandia y las Islas Feroe, y de Åland (Finlandia).
Thunberg comenzó en septiembre de 2018 una huelga escolar frente al Parlamento sueco para pedir medidas contra el cambio climático, que inspiró un movimiento global y que la ha llevado a ser recibida por líderes mundiales y a intervenir en conferencias de alto nivel.
La adolescente sueca abrió en verano un período sabático para viajar a América y poder participar en la cumbre del clima que se celebró el mes pasado en la sede de la ONU en Nueva York, así como en la Conferencia de las Naciones Unidas sobre el Cambio Climático (COP25), que acogerá Chile en diciembre.
Su rechazo a viajar en avión para evitar emisiones contaminantes hizo que cruzara el Atlántico en un velero y que utilice autobuses y trenes para desplazarse por el continente americano.
Greta Thunberg fue distinguida recientemente con el denominado Nobel Alternativo que entrega la fundación sueca Right Livelihood Award y estaba nominada al Nobel de la Paz de este año, que recayó en el primer ministro etíope, Abiy Ahmed, por su iniciativa para resolver el conflicto fronterizo entre su país y Eritrea.