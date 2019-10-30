Greta Thunberg rechazó importante premio en protesta por la falta de acción contra la crisis climática

La activista sueca Greta Thunberg rechazó este martes el premio medioambiental del Consejo Nórdico en protesta por la falta de acción contra la crisis climática.

Thunberg, impulsora del movimiento "FridaysForFuture" (Viernes por el Futuro), fue distinguida por dar "nueva vida" al debate sobre el medio ambiente y el clima e inspirar a millones de personas a exigir acciones concretas a los gobiernos.

"Me encuentro de viaje por California, por eso no puedo estar presente. Agradezco al Consejo Nórdico esta distinción, es un gran honor, pero el movimiento climático no necesita más premios, sino que los mandatarios y políticos escuchen a la ciencia", dijo en un mensaje leído en la gala anual de este organismo en Estocolmo.

La adolescente sueca de 16 años estuvo representada por Isabelle y Sophia Axelsson, de la sección sueca de "FridaysForFuture", encargadas de rechazar en su nombre el galardón, dotado con 350.000 coronas danesas (unos 38 millones de pesos chilenos).

"Pertenecemos a los países que más pueden hacer, pero casi no hacen nada. Así que hasta que no empiecen a actuar de acuerdo con lo que exige la ciencia, yo y FridaysforFuture Suecia escogemos no aceptar el premio medioambiental del Consejo Nórdico", señaló.

I have received the Nordic Council’s environmental award 2019.

I have decided to decline this prize.

Jag har vunnit Nordiska Rådets miljöpris 2019.

Jag har valt att inte ta emot priset.

Full statement here: https://t.co/aFWY46EAR3 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) October 29, 2019

El Consejo Nórdico está formado por Islandia, Dinamarca, Suecia, Noruega y Finlandia, además de los territorios autónomos daneses de Groenlandia y las Islas Feroe, y de Åland (Finlandia).

Thunberg comenzó en septiembre de 2018 una huelga escolar frente al Parlamento sueco para pedir medidas contra el cambio climático, que inspiró un movimiento global y que la ha llevado a ser recibida por líderes mundiales y a intervenir en conferencias de alto nivel.

La adolescente sueca abrió en verano un período sabático para viajar a América y poder participar en la cumbre del clima que se celebró el mes pasado en la sede de la ONU en Nueva York, así como en la Conferencia de las Naciones Unidas sobre el Cambio Climático (COP25), que acogerá Chile en diciembre.

Su rechazo a viajar en avión para evitar emisiones contaminantes hizo que cruzara el Atlántico en un velero y que utilice autobuses y trenes para desplazarse por el continente americano.

Greta Thunberg fue distinguida recientemente con el denominado Nobel Alternativo que entrega la fundación sueca Right Livelihood Award y estaba nominada al Nobel de la Paz de este año, que recayó en el primer ministro etíope, Abiy Ahmed, por su iniciativa para resolver el conflicto fronterizo entre su país y Eritrea.