Tópicos: Entretención | Cine | James Bond

"Revolucionó el mundo": Celebridades reaccionaron y despidieron a Sean Connery

Publicado:
Autor: Cooperativa.cl

El actor escocés murió a los 90 años de edad.
Sean Connery, quien interpretó al icónico James Bond y también otro papeles memorables, murió a los 90 años y Hollywood rindió homenaje al actor escocés.

Michael G. Wilson y Barbara Broccoli, productores de la saga Bond, escribieron que Connery "fue y siempre será recordado como el James Bond original, cuya entrada indeleble en la historia del cine comenzó cuando anunció esas palabras inolvidables: 'Bond... James Bond', revolucionó el mundo con su interpretación valiente e ingeniosa del sexy y carismático agente secreto".

Desde el escritor Stephen King y el músico Elton John, hasta actores como Salma Hayek y Hugh Jackman expresaron palabras a través de redes sociales en honor a la leyenda escocesa.

RIP #SeanConnery

A true screen legend 🙏🏻 #SeanConnery #RIP

