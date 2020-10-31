"Revolucionó el mundo": Celebridades reaccionaron y despidieron a Sean Connery

Sean Connery, quien interpretó al icónico James Bond y también otro papeles memorables, murió a los 90 años y Hollywood rindió homenaje al actor escocés.

Michael G. Wilson y Barbara Broccoli, productores de la saga Bond, escribieron que Connery "fue y siempre será recordado como el James Bond original, cuya entrada indeleble en la historia del cine comenzó cuando anunció esas palabras inolvidables: 'Bond... James Bond', revolucionó el mundo con su interpretación valiente e ingeniosa del sexy y carismático agente secreto".

Desde el escritor Stephen King y el músico Elton John, hasta actores como Salma Hayek y Hugh Jackman expresaron palabras a través de redes sociales en honor a la leyenda escocesa.

Producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli: “We are devastated by the news of the passing of Sir Sean Connery. He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words — — James Bond (@007) October 31, 2020

Today, we honor a legendary actor, whose work—ranging from his Oscar-winning performance in "The Untouchables" to his years as James Bond—has left an indelible mark on our film community and our lives. Rest in peace, Sean Connery. pic.twitter.com/epYrPrd7P5 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) October 31, 2020

RIP the glorious Sean Connery pic.twitter.com/pzQ20gtFz9 — Elizabeth Hurley (@ElizabethHurley) October 31, 2020

Sean Connery was a legend, one of the greatest actors of all time. He provided endless entertainment for all of us & inspiration for me. I’m not just saying that because he was a bodybuilder who placed in the Mr. Universe contest! He was an icon. My thoughts are with his family. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) October 31, 2020

Every day on set with #SeanConnery was an object lesson in how to act on screen. But all that charisma and power- that was utterly unique to Sean . RIP that great man , that great actor . https://t.co/W8MQrFYlJ0 — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) October 31, 2020

I grew up idolizing #SeanConnery. A legend on screen, and off. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/OU9QEy5fTB — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) October 31, 2020

RIP to our James Bond icon Sean Connery. https://t.co/io6akhEncy — Viola Davis (@violadavis) October 31, 2020

Sean Connery in his first starring role, as a washed-up boxer. He was a fine actor and by most accounts a good guy. pic.twitter.com/q1kmxUrFGC — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 31, 2020

Ver esta publicación en Instagram RIP #SeanConnery Una publicación compartida de Slash (@slash) el 31 Oct, 2020 a las 9:42 PDT