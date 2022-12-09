The Game Awards 2022: estos son los ganadores por categoría

La noche del jueves se realizó la premiación The Game Awards, que reconoció a los mejores videojuegos del año 2022.

La ceremonia en Los Angeles tuvo a invitados como Al Pacino y Pedro Pascal, este último se viralizó por su grito "¡Viva Chile!" en la premiación.

Entre los grandes ganadores estuvieron "Elden Ring", "God of War Ragnarok" y "Marvel Snap".

Ganadores de los The Game Awards 2022

Juego del año

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring GANADOR

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Mejor dirección

Elden Ring GANADOR

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Stray

Mejor narrativa

A Plague Tale Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok GANADOR

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Mejor dirección de arte

Elden Ring GANADOR

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Scorn

Stray

Mejor banda sonora y música

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok GANADOR

Metal: Hellsinger

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Mejor diseño de sonido

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok GANADOR

Metal Hellsinger

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Mejor actuación

Ashly Burch - Aloy en Horizon Forbidden West

Charlotte McBurney - Amicia en A Plague Tale Requiem

Christopher Judge - Kratos en God of War Ragnarok GANADOR

Manon Gage - Marissa Marcel en Immortality

Sunny Suljic - Atreus en God of War Ragnarok

Games for impact o juegos con mayor impacto social

A Memoir Blue

As Dusk Falls GANADOR

Citizen Sleeper

Endling - Extinction is Forever

Hindsight

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

Mejor juego en curso o servicio

Apex Legends

Destiny 2 (The Witch Queen)

Final Fantasy XIV (Endwalkers) GANADOR

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Mejor juego indie

Cult of the Lamb

Neon White

Sifu

Stray GANADOR

TUNIC

Mejor juego para móviles

Apex Legends

Diablo Immortal

Genshin Impact

Marvel Snap GANADOR

Tower of Fantasy

Mejor apoyo de la comunidad

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV GANADOR

Fortnite

No Man's Sky

Innovación en accesibilidad

As Dusk Falls

God of War Ragnarok GANADOR

Return to Monkey Island

The Last of Us Part I

The Quarry

Mejor juego de VR o Realidad Aumentada

After The Fall

Among Us VR

Bonelab

Moss: Book 2 GANADOR

Red Matter 2a

Mejor juego de acción

Bayonetta 3 GANADOR

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Neon White

Sifu

TMNT: Shredder's Revenge

Mejor juego de acción y aventura

A Plague Tale: Requiem

God of War Ragnarok GANADOR

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

TUNIC

Mejor juego de rol

Elden Ring GANADOR

Live a Live

Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Triangle Strategy

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Mejor juego de lucha

DNF Duel

Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R

King of Fighter XV

MultiVersus GANADOR

Sifu

Mejor juego familiar

Kirby and The Forgotten Land GANADOR

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Mario + Rabbids Spark of Hope

Nintendo Switch Sports

Splatoon 3

Mejor juego de simulación / estrategia

Dune: Spice Wars

Mario + Rabbids Spark of Hope GANADOR

Total War Warhammer III

Two Point Campus

Victoria 3

Mejor juego de deportes /carreras

F1 2022

FIFA 23

NBA 2K23

Gran Turismo 7 GANADOR

OlliOlli World

Mejor juego multijugador

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

MultiVersus

Overwatch 2

Splatoon 3 GANADOR

TMNT: Shredder's Revenge

Creador de contenido del año

Karl Jacobs

Ludwig GANADOR

Nibellion

Nobru

QTCinderella

Mejor debut indie

Neon White

Norco

Stray GANADOR

Tunic

Vampire Survivors

Mejor adaptación de un videojuego

Arcane: League of Legends GANADOR

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

The Cuphead Show!

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Uncharted

Juego más esperado

Final Fantasy XVI

Hogwarts Legacy

Resident Evil 4

Starfield

The Legend of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom GANADOR

Mejor juego de eSports

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Dota 2

League of Legends

Rocket League

Valorant GANADOR

Mejor atleta de eSports

Jeong "Chovy" Ji-Hoon - Gen.G, League of Legends

Lee "Faker" Sang-Hyeok - T1, League of Legends

Finn "Karrigan" Andersen - Faze Clan, CS:GO

Oleksandr "S1mple" Kostyliev - Natus Vincere, CS:GO

Jacob "YAY" Whiteaker - Cloud9, Valorant GANADOR

Mejor equipo de eSports

Darkzero eSports - Apex Legends

Faze Clan - CS:GO

GEN.G - League of Legends

LA Thieves - Call of Duty

Loud - Valorant GANADOR

Mejor entrenador de eSports

Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi - Natus Vincere, CS:GO

Matheus "Bzka" Tarasconi - Loud, Valorant GANADOR

Erik "Doombros" Sandgreen - FPX, Valorant

Robert "Robban" Dahlström - Faze Clan, CS:GO

Go "Score" Dong-Bin - Gen.G, League of Legends

Mejor evento de eSports

EVO 2022

2022 League of Legends World Championship GANADOR

PGL Major Antiwerp 2022

The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational

Valorant Champions 2022