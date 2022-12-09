The Game Awards 2022: estos son los ganadores por categoría
"Elden Ring" fue uno de los grandes ganadores de la ceremonia de los The Game Awards 2022 en Los Angeles.
La noche del jueves se realizó la premiación The Game Awards, que reconoció a los mejores videojuegos del año 2022.
La ceremonia en Los Angeles tuvo a invitados como Al Pacino y Pedro Pascal, este último se viralizó por su grito "¡Viva Chile!" en la premiación.
Entre los grandes ganadores estuvieron "Elden Ring", "God of War Ragnarok" y "Marvel Snap".
A Plague Tale: Requiem
Elden Ring GANADOR
God of War Ragnarok
Horizon Forbidden West
Stray
Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Elden Ring GANADOR
God of War Ragnarok
Horizon Forbidden West
Immortality
Stray
A Plague Tale Requiem
Elden Ring
God of War Ragnarok GANADOR
Horizon Forbidden West
Immortality
Elden Ring GANADOR
God of War Ragnarok
Horizon Forbidden West
Scorn
Stray
A Plague Tale: Requiem
Elden Ring
God of War Ragnarok GANADOR
Metal: Hellsinger
Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
Elden Ring
God of War Ragnarok GANADOR
Metal Hellsinger
Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Ashly Burch - Aloy en Horizon Forbidden West
Charlotte McBurney - Amicia en A Plague Tale Requiem
Christopher Judge - Kratos en God of War Ragnarok GANADOR
Manon Gage - Marissa Marcel en Immortality
Sunny Suljic - Atreus en God of War Ragnarok
A Memoir Blue
As Dusk Falls GANADOR
Citizen Sleeper
Endling - Extinction is Forever
Hindsight
I Was a Teenage Exocolonist
Apex Legends
Destiny 2 (The Witch Queen)
Final Fantasy XIV (Endwalkers) GANADOR
Fortnite
Genshin Impact
Cult of the Lamb
Neon White
Sifu
Stray GANADOR
TUNIC
Apex Legends
Diablo Immortal
Genshin Impact
Marvel Snap GANADOR
Tower of Fantasy
Apex Legends
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV GANADOR
Fortnite
No Man's Sky
As Dusk Falls
God of War Ragnarok GANADOR
Return to Monkey Island
The Last of Us Part I
The Quarry
After The Fall
Among Us VR
Bonelab
Moss: Book 2 GANADOR
Red Matter 2a
Bayonetta 3 GANADOR
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
Neon White
Sifu
TMNT: Shredder's Revenge
A Plague Tale: Requiem
God of War Ragnarok GANADOR
Horizon Forbidden West
Stray
TUNIC
Elden Ring GANADOR
Live a Live
Pokemon Legends: Arceus
Triangle Strategy
Xenoblade Chronicles 3
DNF Duel
Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R
King of Fighter XV
MultiVersus GANADOR
Sifu
Kirby and The Forgotten Land GANADOR
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Mario + Rabbids Spark of Hope
Nintendo Switch Sports
Splatoon 3
Dune: Spice Wars
Mario + Rabbids Spark of Hope GANADOR
Total War Warhammer III
Two Point Campus
Victoria 3
F1 2022
FIFA 23
NBA 2K23
Gran Turismo 7 GANADOR
OlliOlli World
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
MultiVersus
Overwatch 2
Splatoon 3 GANADOR
TMNT: Shredder's Revenge
Karl Jacobs
Ludwig GANADOR
Nibellion
Nobru
QTCinderella
Neon White
Norco
Stray GANADOR
Tunic
Vampire Survivors
Arcane: League of Legends GANADOR
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
The Cuphead Show!
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
Uncharted
Final Fantasy XVI
Hogwarts Legacy
Resident Evil 4
Starfield
The Legend of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom GANADOR
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Dota 2
League of Legends
Rocket League
Valorant GANADOR
Jeong "Chovy" Ji-Hoon - Gen.G, League of Legends
Lee "Faker" Sang-Hyeok - T1, League of Legends
Finn "Karrigan" Andersen - Faze Clan, CS:GO
Oleksandr "S1mple" Kostyliev - Natus Vincere, CS:GO
Jacob "YAY" Whiteaker - Cloud9, Valorant GANADOR
Darkzero eSports - Apex Legends
Faze Clan - CS:GO
GEN.G - League of Legends
LA Thieves - Call of Duty
Loud - Valorant GANADOR
Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi - Natus Vincere, CS:GO
Matheus "Bzka" Tarasconi - Loud, Valorant GANADOR
Erik "Doombros" Sandgreen - FPX, Valorant
Robert "Robban" Dahlström - Faze Clan, CS:GO
Go "Score" Dong-Bin - Gen.G, League of Legends
EVO 2022
2022 League of Legends World Championship GANADOR
PGL Major Antiwerp 2022
The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational
Valorant Champions 2022