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[ESTADISTICAS] La tabla de posiciones en la fecha 3 de la fase liguera de la Champions

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| Periodista Digital: Cooperativa.cl

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[ESTADISTICAS] La tabla de posiciones en la fecha 3 de la fase liguera de la Champions
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Revisa la tabla de posiciones de la UEFA Champions League:

Pos.ClubPJPts.Dif.Zona
1 PSG 3 9 +9 Octavos
2 Aston Villa 3 9 +9 Octavos
3 Liverpool 3 9 +5 Octavos
4 Real Madrid 3 9 +5 Octavos
5 Real Betis 3 9 +3 Octavos
6 Stuttgart 3 7 +5 Octavos
7 Arsenal 3 7 +4 Octavos
8 Barcelona 3 6 +5 Octavos
9 Como 3 6 +5 Play-offs
10 Manchester City 3 6 +4 Play-offs
11 Club Brujas 3 6 +3 Play-offs
12 Sporting de Lisboa 3 6 +3 Play-offs
13 Borussia Dortmund 3 6 +1 Play-offs
14 Bayern Munich 3 5 +5 Play-offs
15 Roma 3 4 +3 Play-offs
16 Shakhtar 3 4 +1 Play-offs
17 Atlético de Madrid 3 4 +1 Play-offs
18 PSV 3 4 0 Play-offs
19 Villarreal 3 3 0 Play-offs
20 Manchester United 3 3 -1 Play-offs
21 Inter de Milán 3 3 -1 Play-offs
22 Napoli 3 3 -2 Play-offs
23 Galatasaray 3 3 -3 Play-offs
24 LASK 3 3 -3 Play-offs
25 Sabah 3 3 -3 -
26 Feyenoord 3 3 -4 -
27 Lens 3 3 -4 -
28 Bodo/Glimt 3 3 -5 -
29 Leipzig 3 3 -5 -
30 AEK 3 3 -5 -
31 Fenerbahce 3 2 -6 -
32 Slavia Praga 3 1 -3 -
33 Viking 3 1 -4 -
34 Porto 3 0 -4 -
35 Lille 3 0 -6 -
36 Slovan Bratislava 3 0 -12 -
PJ: partidos jugados | Pts: puntos | Dif: diferencia de gol.

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