Actriz tras Morgan Stark pidió a los fans parar el bullying en su contra
La pequeña Lexi Rabe de 7 años pidió que "por favor, me molesten a mí ni a mi familia".
Una insólita situación está viviendo la pequeña actriz Lexi Rabe, conocida por interpretar a Morgan Stark en "Avengers: Endgame", quien hizo un llamado a los fans de la saga a detener el bullying en su contra.
"Por favor, me molesten a mí ni a mi familia", pidió la artista de 7 años a través de un video en redes sociales. La publicación venía acompañada de un extenso mensaje de su madre Jessica Rabe, quien maneja sus cuentas.
"Odio que incluso tengamos que publicar esto. Pero una vez más Lexi está siendo molestada. Este tipo de cosas hace que las celebridades nunca quieran salir de sus casa y nunca quieran conocer gente. Por favor, mantengan sus opiniones para ustedes mismos para que Lexi pueda crecer en un mundo libre. Ella es un ser humano normal y es una niña", sostuvo la mujer.
Si bien no entrega detalles de qué tipo de bullying recibió su hija, el relato de Jessica Rabe da cuenta de que es juzgada por su rol de madre en la vía pública.
"Si nos ven en público y creen que tienen derecho a juzgar ¡Esperen primero hasta que tengan sus propios hijos, y segundo tomen en cuenta que no somos perfectos y no pretendemos serlo!", pidió.
Con 7 años Lexi Rabe se hizo conocida por interpretar a Morgan, la hija de Tony Stark, en la última entrega de "Avengers".
I hate that we even have to post this. But yet again Lexi’s getting bullied. And this kind of thing makes it celebrities never want to leave the house never want to meet people. Please keep your opinions to yourself so Lexi can grow up in the free world. She’s a normal human being and she’s a child. We give her a talking and we give her timeouts but we don’t do that in public. Sometimes were rushing from place to place stressed like everyone else to get to set on time or work or whatever and we seem a little grumpy. I’m sorry if you see us this way but that’s life! If you ask us for an autograph we always almost say yes. If we happen to be having a bad day that might put us right on the right! We are not perfect! These perfect children are not being given the freedoms and the rights that they should. If your child is so scared to be themselves in public and mess up a little then you’re over parenting. We give our children plenty of rules and boundaries But then give them the freedoms to mess up and learn from their own mistakes. They would not be on set an on movies if they weren’t well behaved. Trust me they have no desire to hire kids like that! And there were plenty of children that productions can work with. So if you see us in public and think you have the right to judge. Wait. Number one until you have children of your own, and Number two realize that we’re not perfect and we’re not claiming to be! But just try to realize the different strokes for different folks what you do with your kids may work for you and what I do with my kids works well for me. My children love me and respect me even if they act out sometimes. Thank you! Jessica!