Síguenos:
Radio Dulce Patria

Radio Dulce Patria
Radio Cooperativa
Despejado
Santiago17.6°
Humedad39%
+
+
+
Radio Cooperativa
Avisos Legales
M360
supergeek

Síguenos

Tópicos: Entretención | Cine | Premios Oscar

Premios Oscar: Estos son los ganadores de la ceremonia 2024

Publicado:
Autor: Cooperativa.cl

Dos películas chilenas hicieron historia al ser nominadas en la edición de este año de los premios más importantes del cine.

Premios Oscar: Estos son los ganadores de la ceremonia 2024
 EFE
Suscríbete a nuestro canal de Whatsapp
Llévatelo:
Las + leídas
Videos + Vistos
En portada

Los Premios Oscar 2024 se celebran este domingo en Los Angeles, EEUU, celebrando lo más destacado del cine mundial.

En la ceremonia destaca "Oppenheimer" como la película con más nominaciones (13) y "Poor Things" siguiéndole de cerca (11 nominaciones). El filme de Martin Scorsese "Killers of the Flower Moon" también resalta estando presente en 10 categorías y "Barbie", de Greta Gerwig, con ocho nominaciones.

Este años, el cine chileno cuenta con dos producciones en la lista: "La Memoria Infinita" de Maite Alberdi que compite como Mejor Documental, y "El Conde" de Pablo Larraín que postula como Mejor Fotografía.

La lista de ganadores de los Premios Oscar 2024

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer (GANADOR)
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
America Ferrera – Barbie
Jodie Foster – Nyad
Da'Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers (GANADORA)

Mejor Guion Original

Anatomy of a Fall (GANADORA)
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Live

Mejor Guion Adaptado

American Fiction (GANADORA)
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Mejor cortometraje animado

Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko (GANADORA)

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things (GANADORA)

Mejor maquillaje y peluquería

Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things (GANADORA)
Society of the Snow

Mejor cortometraje de acción real

The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (GANADORA)

Mejor canción original

"The Fire Inside" (Flamin' Hot)
"I'm Just Ken" (Barbie)
"It Never Went Away" (American Symphony)
"Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)" (Killers of the Flower Moon)
"What Was I Made For?" (Barbie) (GANADORA)

Mejor banda sonora original

American Fiction (Laura Karpman)
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (John Williams)
Killers of the Flower Moon (Robbie Robertson)
Oppenheimer (Ludwig Göransson) (GANADOR)
Poor Things (Jerskin Fendrix)

Mejor largometraje documental

Bobi Wine: The People's President
La Memoria Infinita
Four Daughters To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol (GANADORA)

Mejor cortometraje documental

The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop (GANADORA)
Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

Mejor largometraje de habla no inglesa

Io Capitano (Italia)
Perfect Days (Japón)
La Sociedad de la Nieve (España)
The Teacher's Lounge (Alemania)
The Zone of Interest (Reino Unido) (GANADORA)

Mejor película de animación

El Niño y la Garza (GANADORA)
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Mejor diseño de producción

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things (GANADORA)

Mejor montaje

Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer (GANADORA)
Poor Things

Mejor diseño de producción

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things (GANADORA)

Mejor sonido

The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest (GANADORA)

Mejores efectos visuales

The Creator
Godzilla: Minus One (GANADORA)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One
Napoleon

Mejor actor principal

Bradley Cooper (Maestro)
Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)
Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)
Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)

Mejor actriz principal

Annette Bening (Nyad)
Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)
Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall)
Carey Mulligan (Maestro)
Emma Stone (Poor Things) (GANADORA)

Mejor fotografía

El Conde (Edward Lachman)
Killers of the Flower Moon (Rodrigo Prieto)
Maestro (Matthew Libatique)
Oppenheimer (Hoyte van Hoytema) (GANADORA)
Poor Things (Robbie Ryan)

Mejor Dirección

Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)
Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)
Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)
Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)
Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall)

Mejor película

American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer (GANADORA)
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

LEER ARTICULO COMPLETO

Síguenos en Google News
Las + leídas
Suscríbete a nuestro newsletter
En portada