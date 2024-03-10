Premios Oscar: Estos son los ganadores de la ceremonia 2024
Dos películas chilenas hicieron historia al ser nominadas en la edición de este año de los premios más importantes del cine.
Los Premios Oscar 2024 se celebran este domingo en Los Angeles, EEUU, celebrando lo más destacado del cine mundial.
En la ceremonia destaca "Oppenheimer" como la película con más nominaciones (13) y "Poor Things" siguiéndole de cerca (11 nominaciones). El filme de Martin Scorsese "Killers of the Flower Moon" también resalta estando presente en 10 categorías y "Barbie", de Greta Gerwig, con ocho nominaciones.
Este años, el cine chileno cuenta con dos producciones en la lista: "La Memoria Infinita" de Maite Alberdi que compite como Mejor Documental, y "El Conde" de Pablo Larraín que postula como Mejor Fotografía.
Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer (GANADOR)
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
America Ferrera – Barbie
Jodie Foster – Nyad
Da'Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers (GANADORA)
Anatomy of a Fall (GANADORA)
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Live
American Fiction (GANADORA)
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko (GANADORA)
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things (GANADORA)
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things (GANADORA)
Society of the Snow
The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (GANADORA)
"The Fire Inside" (Flamin' Hot)
"I'm Just Ken" (Barbie)
"It Never Went Away" (American Symphony)
"Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)" (Killers of the Flower Moon)
"What Was I Made For?" (Barbie) (GANADORA)
American Fiction (Laura Karpman)
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (John Williams)
Killers of the Flower Moon (Robbie Robertson)
Oppenheimer (Ludwig Göransson) (GANADOR)
Poor Things (Jerskin Fendrix)
Bobi Wine: The People's President
La Memoria Infinita
Four Daughters To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol (GANADORA)
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop (GANADORA)
Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
Io Capitano (Italia)
Perfect Days (Japón)
La Sociedad de la Nieve (España)
The Teacher's Lounge (Alemania)
The Zone of Interest (Reino Unido) (GANADORA)
El Niño y la Garza (GANADORA)
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things (GANADORA)
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer (GANADORA)
Poor Things
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things (GANADORA)
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest (GANADORA)
The Creator
Godzilla: Minus One (GANADORA)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One
Napoleon
Bradley Cooper (Maestro)
Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)
Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)
Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)
Annette Bening (Nyad)
Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)
Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall)
Carey Mulligan (Maestro)
Emma Stone (Poor Things) (GANADORA)
El Conde (Edward Lachman)
Killers of the Flower Moon (Rodrigo Prieto)
Maestro (Matthew Libatique)
Oppenheimer (Hoyte van Hoytema) (GANADORA)
Poor Things (Robbie Ryan)
Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)
Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)
Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)
Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)
Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall)
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer (GANADORA)
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest