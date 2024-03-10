Premios Oscar: Estos son los ganadores de la ceremonia 2024

Los Premios Oscar 2024 se celebran este domingo en Los Angeles, EEUU, celebrando lo más destacado del cine mundial.

En la ceremonia destaca "Oppenheimer" como la película con más nominaciones (13) y "Poor Things" siguiéndole de cerca (11 nominaciones). El filme de Martin Scorsese "Killers of the Flower Moon" también resalta estando presente en 10 categorías y "Barbie", de Greta Gerwig, con ocho nominaciones.

Este años, el cine chileno cuenta con dos producciones en la lista: "La Memoria Infinita" de Maite Alberdi que compite como Mejor Documental, y "El Conde" de Pablo Larraín que postula como Mejor Fotografía.

La lista de ganadores de los Premios Oscar 2024

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer (GANADOR)

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

America Ferrera – Barbie

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Da'Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers (GANADORA)

Mejor Guion Original

Anatomy of a Fall (GANADORA)

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Live

Mejor Guion Adaptado

American Fiction (GANADORA)

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Mejor cortometraje animado

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko (GANADORA)

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things (GANADORA)

Mejor maquillaje y peluquería

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things (GANADORA)

Society of the Snow

Mejor cortometraje de acción real

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (GANADORA)

Mejor canción original

"The Fire Inside" (Flamin' Hot)

"I'm Just Ken" (Barbie)

"It Never Went Away" (American Symphony)

"Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)" (Killers of the Flower Moon)

"What Was I Made For?" (Barbie) (GANADORA)

Mejor banda sonora original

American Fiction (Laura Karpman)

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (John Williams)

Killers of the Flower Moon (Robbie Robertson)

Oppenheimer (Ludwig Göransson) (GANADOR)

Poor Things (Jerskin Fendrix)

Mejor largometraje documental

Bobi Wine: The People's President

La Memoria Infinita

Four Daughters To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol (GANADORA)

Mejor cortometraje documental

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop (GANADORA)

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

Mejor largometraje de habla no inglesa

Io Capitano (Italia)

Perfect Days (Japón)

La Sociedad de la Nieve (España)

The Teacher's Lounge (Alemania)

The Zone of Interest (Reino Unido) (GANADORA)

Mejor película de animación

El Niño y la Garza (GANADORA)

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Mejor diseño de producción

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things (GANADORA)

Mejor montaje

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer (GANADORA)

Poor Things

Mejor sonido

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest (GANADORA)

Mejores efectos visuales

The Creator

Godzilla: Minus One (GANADORA)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One

Napoleon

Mejor actor principal

Bradley Cooper (Maestro)

Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)

Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)

Mejor actriz principal

Annette Bening (Nyad)

Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall)

Carey Mulligan (Maestro)

Emma Stone (Poor Things) (GANADORA)

Mejor fotografía

El Conde (Edward Lachman)

Killers of the Flower Moon (Rodrigo Prieto)

Maestro (Matthew Libatique)

Oppenheimer (Hoyte van Hoytema) (GANADORA)

Poor Things (Robbie Ryan)

Mejor Dirección

Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)

Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)

Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall)

Mejor película

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer (GANADORA)

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest