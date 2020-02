"The New Abnormal": el enigmático anuncio de The Strokes

View this post on Instagram

You think you’ve been waiting⁣ But the wait has just begun...⁣⁣ Welcome to 𝐭 𝐡 𝐞 𝐧 𝐞 𝐰 𝐚 𝐛 𝐧 𝐨 𝐫 𝐦 𝐚 𝐥⁣ #basquiat #thenewabnormal ⁣⁣ #thestrokes2020

A post shared by Albert Hammond Jr (@alberthammondjr) on Feb 7, 2020 at 1:04pm PST