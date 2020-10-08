Dwayne Johnson se convierte en el hombre estadounidense con más seguidores en Instagram
Una increíble marca logró el actor y también luchador.
De gala se vistió Dwayne Johnson para celebrar un nuevo logro en su vida: superó los 200 millones de seguidores en Instagram.
Con esto, se convirtió en el hombre estadounidense con más "followers" en la red social.
A nivel mundial, sigue liderando el futbolista de la Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo, gracias a sus 238 millones de seguidores. Lo sigue Ariana Grande con 203 millones, según recopila Deadline.
"Siempre di tu verdad y haz tu mejor esfuerzo para decir tu verdad", sostuvo Dwayne, en relación al apoyo público que le brindó al candidato presidencial democráta de Estados Unidos, Joe Biden.
Here’s what I’ve learned these past few weeks and maybe, you can find value in this take away and apply it to your own life. Always speak your truth. And when you do speak your truth - do your best to speak with dignity, compassion, respect, poise and empathy. Even when the conversations get uncomfortable - when you approach with respect and care - on the other side of discomfort - is clarity and progress. THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU for giving me the space to speak my truth. You have my word, I’ll always do my best to speak my truth with dignity, respect, empathy and GRATITUDE. That’s my lesson I’ve learned. And the result of speaking my truth is I was just informed, I’ve surged past and blown by 200 MILLION FOLLOWERS on Instagram and over 300 MILLION FOLLOWERS across all platforms - officially becoming/ The #1 followed man in America. The #1 followed American man in the world. And most importantly, the #1 daddy at home. Love you guys, I always got your back and let’s keep rockin’ 🖤👊🏾 #speakyourtruth #dignityrespectgratitude #thatsoursuperpower 🇺🇸