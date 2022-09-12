Revisa la lista de ganadores en los Premios Emmy 2022

La 74 edición de los reconocidos premios Emmy, los más importantes de la industria televisiva a nivel mundial, arrancó este lunes en el Teatro Microsoft, ubicado en el centro de Los Ángeles (California), con todas las miradas puestas en las series "Succession" y "Ted Lasso", las producciones más nominadas de la noche.
Sigue aquí el recuento de ganadores en los Emmy 2022:
Mejor serie dramática
- Better Call Saul
- Euphoria
- Ozark
- Severance
- Squid Game
- Stranger Things
- Succession
- Yellowjackets
Mejor serie de comedia
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Hacks
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Only Murders In the Building
- Ted Lasso
- What We Do In The Shadows
Mejor miniserie
- Dopesick
- The Dropout
- Inventing Anna
- Pam & Tommy
- The White Lotus
Mejor actor principal en una serie dramática
- Brian Cox, (Succession)
- Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)
- Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
- Adam Scott (Severance)
- Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Mejor actriz principal en una serie dramática
- Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
- Laura Linney (Ozark)
- Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
- Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
- Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)
- Zendaya (Euphoria)
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie dramática
- Nicholas Braun (Succession)
- Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
- Kieran Culkin (Succession)
- Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)
- Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
- John Turturro, (Severance)
- Christopher Walken (Severance)
- Oh Yeong-su (Squid Game)
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie dramática
- Patricia Arquette (Severance)
- Julia Garner (Ozark)
- Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)
- Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)
- Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
- J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
- Sarah Snook (Succession)
- Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)
Mejor actor principal en una serie de comedia
- Donald Glover (Atlanta)
- Bill Hader (Barry)
- Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
- Martin Short (Only Murders In the Building)
- Steve Martin (Only Murders In the Building)
- Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Mejor actriz principal en una serie de comedia
- Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
- Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
- Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
- Elle Fanning (The Great)
- Issa Rae (Insecure)
- Jean Smart (Hacks)
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia
- Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
- Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
- Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)
- Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)
- Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
- Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
- Henry Winkler (Barry)
- Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia
- Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
- Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
- Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
- Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
- Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)
- Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
- Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
- Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
Mejor actor principal en una miniserie o película para televisión
- Colin Firth (The Staircase)
- Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)
- Oscar Isaac (Scenes From a Marriage)
- Michael Keaton (Dopesick)
- Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)
- Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)
Mejor actriz principal en una miniserie o película para televisión
- Toni Collette (The Staircase)
- Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)
- Lily James (Pam & Tommy)
- Sarah Paulson (American Crime Story)
- Margaret Qualley (MAID)
- Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)
Mejor actor de reparto en una miniserie o película para televisión
- Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)
- Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)
- Will Poulter (Dopesick)
- Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)
- Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)
- Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)
- Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)
Mejor actriz de reparto principal en una miniserie o película para televisión
- Connie Britton (The White Lotus)
- Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
- Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)
- Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)
- Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)
- Mare Winningham (Dopesick)
Mejor serie de telerrealidad/competencia
- The Amazing Race
- Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls
- Nailed It!
- RuPaul's Drag Race
- Bravo Top Chef
- The Voice
Mejor programa de variedades
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- Late Night with Seth Meyers
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert