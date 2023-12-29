Con Karol G y Peso Pluma: Barack Obama dio a conocer sus favoritos del 2023

El expresidente Barack Obama publicó este viernes su tradicional lista de favoritos del año, donde destacan Karol G y Peso Pluma.

La lista la abre 'TQG', de Shakira y "La Bichota"; seguida de 'I Remember Everything', de Zach Bryan junto a Kacey Musgraves; 'Sprinter', de Dave & Central Cee, y 'America Has a Problem', de Beyoncé en colaboración con Kendrick Lamar.

Asimismo, el exmandatario de Estados Unidos sorprendió al añadir 'La Bebe' (remix), de Yng Lucas y Peso Pluma en esta selección.

Here are some of my favorite songs from this year. Let me know if there are any artists or songs I should check out. pic.twitter.com/8BaeGxWUsv — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 29, 2023

En lo que concierne a la gran pantalla, Obama se ha decantando este año por 'Rustin', de George C. Wolfe; 'Leave the World Behind', de Sam Esmail, y el documental 'American Symphony', de Matthew Heineman, entre otras cintas.

Earlier this year, writers and actors went on strike to advocate for better working conditions and protections. It led to important changes that will transform the industry for the better.



Here are some films that reflect their hard work over the last year — including some like… pic.twitter.com/TMH9LeQgsT — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 27, 2023

Pocos días antes de la Navidad, Obama compartió su lista de libros preferidos, 15 en total, entre los que figuraron 'The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store', de James McBride; 'King: a Life', de Jonathan Eig; 'How to Say Babylon', de Safiya Sinclair; 'Some People Need Killing', de Patricia Evangelista, y 'This Other Eden', de Paul Harding.