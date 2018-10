Obra de Banksy se destroza automáticamente tras ser subastada

View this post on Instagram

Not really related to our current #thegraffitihub street art series, but I found the recent prank from 👨🏻‍🎨 @banksy to be jaw-dropping! Here is more info from @guardian : "Banksy has played what could be one of the most audacious pranks in art history, arranging for one of his best-known works to self-destruct after being sold at auction for just over £1m. Girl With Balloon was the final item in an auction at Sotheby’s in London on Friday night and its sale price equalled the artist’s previous auction record of £1.04m. Shortly after the hammer came down on the item, however, the canvas began to pass through a shredder installed in the frame." . . . #banksy #banksyprank #pranksy #shredder #shredart #shreddedart #sothebys #sothebysauction #sothebyslondon #prank #prankvideo #artauction #artdestruction #girlwithaballoon #graffiti #graffitiart #streetart #urbanart #artporn #grafite #نقاشي #artecallejero #artderue #artederua #straßenkunst #уличноеискусство #ストリートアート #selfdestruct

A post shared by The Graffiti Hub (@thegraffitihub) on Oct 6, 2018 at 8:29am PDT