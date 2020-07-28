Estos son los nominados a los premios Emmy 2020
La academia confirmó a los seleccionados para la ceremonia del próximo 20 de septiembre
La Academia de Televisión dio a conocer a los nominados para los premios Emmy 2020, con la mini serie "Watchmen" de HBO dominando con 26 nominaciones.
Le sigue la serie de Amazon "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" con 20 y "Ozark" de Netflix y "Succession" de HBO con 18 cada uno.
Por otro lado, "The Handmaid"s Tale", "The Crown", "Killing Eve", "The Mandalorian", "Better Call Saul", "Ozark", "Stranger Things" y "Sucession" se verán las caras por el Emmy a la mejor serie dramática.
El galardón a la mejor comedia se decidirá entre "Curb Your Enthusiasm", "Dead to Me", "The Good Place", "Insecure", "The Kominsky Method", "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", "Schitt's Creek" y "What We Do in the Shadows".
En cuanto a las categorías de interpretación, Jennifer Aniston ("The Morning Show"), Olivia Colman ("The Crown"), Jodie Comer y Sandra Oh (ambas por "Killing Eve"), Laura Linney ("Ozark") y Zendaya ("Euphoria") serán candidatas al Emmy a mejor actriz dramática.
Jason Bateman ("Ozark"), Sterling K. Brown ("This is Us"), Steve Carell ("The Morning Show"), Brian Cox y Jeremy Strong (ambos por "Succession") y Billy Porter ("Pose") optarán al premio a mejor actor dramático.
La ceremonia de los Emmys 2020 se realizará el próximo 20 de septiembre y será transmitida por la cadena TNT.
Mejor actor de comedia
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
Ted Danson (The Good Place)
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek)
Ramy Youssef (Ramy)
Mejor actriz de comedia
Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)
Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
Linda Cardellini (“Dead to Me”)
Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”)
Issa Rae (“Insecure”)
Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”)
Programas de variedades y talk-show
“Daily Show with Trevor Noah”
“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”
“Jimmy Kimmel Live”
“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”
“Late Show with Stephen Colbert”
Mejor reality
“The Masked Singer”
“Nailed It”
“RuPaul’s Drag Race”
“Top Chef”
“The Voice”
Mejor actriz principal en serie dramática
Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)
Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)
Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)
Laura Linney (“Ozark”)
Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)
Zendaya (“Euphoria”)
Mejor actor principal en serie dramática
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Steve Carell (The Morning Show)
Brian Cox (Succession)
Billy Porter (Pose)
Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Mejor actriz en una miniserie
Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)
Shira Haas (Unorthodox)
Regina King (Watchmen)
Octavia Spencer (Self Made)
Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere)
Mejor actor en una miniserie
Jeremy Irons (Watchmen)
Hugh Jackman (Bad Education)
Paul Mescal (Normal People)
Jeremy Pope (Hollywood)
Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)
Mejor miniserie
Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)
Mrs. America (FX on Hulu)
Unbelievable (Netflix)
Unorthodox (Netflix)
Watchmen (HBO)
Mejor comedia
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
Dead to Me (Netflix)
The Good Place (NBC)
Insecure (HBO)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Schitt's Creek (Pop)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Mejor drama
Better Call Saul (AMC)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
Killing Eve (BBC America)
The Mandalorian (Disney+)
Ozark (Netflix)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
Succession (HBO)