Estos son los nominados a los premios Emmy 2020

La Academia de Televisión dio a conocer a los nominados para los premios Emmy 2020, con la mini serie "Watchmen" de HBO dominando con 26 nominaciones.

Le sigue la serie de Amazon "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" con 20 y "Ozark" de Netflix y "Succession" de HBO con 18 cada uno.

Por otro lado, "The Handmaid"s Tale", "The Crown", "Killing Eve", "The Mandalorian", "Better Call Saul", "Ozark", "Stranger Things" y "Sucession" se verán las caras por el Emmy a la mejor serie dramática.

El galardón a la mejor comedia se decidirá entre "Curb Your Enthusiasm", "Dead to Me", "The Good Place", "Insecure", "The Kominsky Method", "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", "Schitt's Creek" y "What We Do in the Shadows".

En cuanto a las categorías de interpretación, Jennifer Aniston ("The Morning Show"), Olivia Colman ("The Crown"), Jodie Comer y Sandra Oh (ambas por "Killing Eve"), Laura Linney ("Ozark") y Zendaya ("Euphoria") serán candidatas al Emmy a mejor actriz dramática.

Jason Bateman ("Ozark"), Sterling K. Brown ("This is Us"), Steve Carell ("The Morning Show"), Brian Cox y Jeremy Strong (ambos por "Succession") y Billy Porter ("Pose") optarán al premio a mejor actor dramático.

La ceremonia de los Emmys 2020 se realizará el próximo 20 de septiembre y será transmitida por la cadena TNT.

Esta es la lista completa de nominados por categoría: