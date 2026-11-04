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[ESTADISTICAS] La tabla de posiciones en la fecha 4 de la fase liguera de la Champions

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| Periodista Digital: Cooperativa.cl

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[ESTADISTICAS] La tabla de posiciones en la fecha 4 de la fase liguera de la Champions
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Revisa la tabla de posiciones de la UEFA Champions League:

Pos.ClubPJPts.Dif.Zona
1 PSG 4 12 +15 Octavos
2 Liverpool 4 10 +5 Octavos
3 Real Madrid 4 10 +5 Octavos
4 Barcelona 4 9 +8 Octavos
5 Aston Villa 4 9 +6 Octavos
6 Sporting de Lisboa 4 9 +4 Octavos
7 Real Betis 3 9 +3 Octavos
8 Bayern Munich 4 8 +7 Octavos
9 Arsenal 3 7 +4 Play-offs
10 Stuttgart 4 7 +3 Play-offs
11 Como 3 6 +5 Play-offs
12 Manchester City 3 6 +4 Play-offs
13 Club Brujas 3 6 +3 Play-offs
14 Inter de Milán 4 6 +2 Play-offs
15 LASK 4 6 +1 Play-offs
16 Borussia Dortmund 3 6 +1 Play-offs
17 Manchester United 4 6 0 Play-offs
18 Galatasaray 4 6 -1 Play-offs
19 Roma 4 4 +2 Play-offs
20 Shakhtar 4 4 0 Play-offs
21 PSV 3 4 0 Play-offs
22 Atlético de Madrid 4 4 -1 Play-offs
23 Bodo/Glimt 4 4 -5 Play-offs
24 AEK 4 4 -5 Play-offs
25 Napoli 3 3 -2 -
26 Sabah 3 3 -3 -
27 Lens 3 3 -4 -
28 Leipzig 3 3 -5 -
29 Villarreal 4 3 -6 -
30 Fenerbahce 4 3 -6 -
31 Feyenoord 4 3 -7 -
32 Slavia Praga 3 1 -3 -
33 Viking 3 1 -4 -
34 Lille 4 1 -6 -
35 Porto 3 0 -4 -
36 Slovan Bratislava 4 0 -16 -
PJ: partidos jugados | Pts: puntos | Dif: diferencia de gol.

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