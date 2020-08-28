Síguenos:
Tópicos: Entretención | Cine

Celebridades lloran la sorpresiva partida de Chadwick Boseman

Publicado:
Autor: Cooperativa.cl

Actores, músicos y famosos despidieron al actor en sus redes sociales.

Celebridades lloran la sorpresiva partida de Chadwick Boseman
El mundo del cine llora la partida del actor Chadwick Boseman, quien murió sorpresivamente este viernes producto de un cáncer de colon.

Varias personalidades han reaccionado al fallecimiento del intérprete de "Black Panther". Uno de ellos fue el director Jordan Peele, quien calificó la noticia como "un golpe demoledor".

"#WakandaForever", escribió el actor Dave Bautista, compañero de Boseman en las últimas dos partes de "Avengers". En tanto el actor Ashton Kutcher dijo "gracias por los regalos que nos diste mientras estuviste aquí".

"Les envío todo mi amor a su familia y a toda la familia del cine que tuvo el placer de trabajar al lado de este hombre maravilloso", aseguró la actriz Kate Hudson en su cuenta de Instagram.

Personalidades como Dwyane Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, el guitarrista Slash, la actriz Cynthia Erivo, el cantante The Weeknd, el actor chileno Pedro Pascal y la Academia de Hollywood también entregaron sus condolencias en redes sociales. También desde Disney.

Otro de los mensajes fueron los de Don Cheadle, Brie Larson y Mark Ruffalo, quienes compartieron con él en "Avengers: Infinity War" y "EndGame" (en el caso de Brie solo en esta película del UCM).

"Todas las tragedias acumuladas este año se hacen más profundas por la pérdida de Chadwick Boseman. Qué hombre y que inmenso talento", escribió el intérprete de Hulk.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

No words.

Una publicación compartida de Pedro Pascal he/him (@pascalispunk) el 28 Ago, 2020 a las 7:41 PDT

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

An immeasurable loss. From "Black Panther" to "Da 5 Bloods," Chadwick Boseman brought strength and light to the screen, every time.

Una publicación compartida de The Academy (@theacademy) el 28 Ago, 2020 a las 7:42 PDT

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

this is too heartbreaking. gone way too soon. 💔rip

Una publicación compartida de The Weeknd (@theweeknd) el 28 Ago, 2020 a las 7:36 PDT

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

all my aloha and condolences to his ohana. i’m truly gutted. what a wonderful spirit. i’m so sorry RIP REPOST FROM : @chadwickboseman It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman.⁣ ⁣ Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. ⁣ ⁣ A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. ⁣ ⁣ It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. ⁣ ⁣ He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. ⁣ ⁣ The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. ⁣ ⁣ Photo Credit: @samjonespictures

Una publicación compartida de Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) el 28 Ago, 2020 a las 7:55 PDT

