Celebridades lloran la sorpresiva partida de Chadwick Boseman

El mundo del cine llora la partida del actor Chadwick Boseman, quien murió sorpresivamente este viernes producto de un cáncer de colon.

Varias personalidades han reaccionado al fallecimiento del intérprete de "Black Panther". Uno de ellos fue el director Jordan Peele, quien calificó la noticia como "un golpe demoledor".

"#WakandaForever", escribió el actor Dave Bautista, compañero de Boseman en las últimas dos partes de "Avengers". En tanto el actor Ashton Kutcher dijo "gracias por los regalos que nos diste mientras estuviste aquí".

"Les envío todo mi amor a su familia y a toda la familia del cine que tuvo el placer de trabajar al lado de este hombre maravilloso", aseguró la actriz Kate Hudson en su cuenta de Instagram.

Personalidades como Dwyane Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, el guitarrista Slash, la actriz Cynthia Erivo, el cantante The Weeknd, el actor chileno Pedro Pascal y la Academia de Hollywood también entregaron sus condolencias en redes sociales. También desde Disney.

Otro de los mensajes fueron los de Don Cheadle, Brie Larson y Mark Ruffalo, quienes compartieron con él en "Avengers: Infinity War" y "EndGame" (en el caso de Brie solo en esta película del UCM).

"Todas las tragedias acumuladas este año se hacen más profundas por la pérdida de Chadwick Boseman. Qué hombre y que inmenso talento", escribió el intérprete de Hulk.

This is a crushing blow. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) August 29, 2020

Ver esta publicación en Instagram No words. Una publicación compartida de Pedro Pascal he/him (@pascalispunk) el 28 Ago, 2020 a las 7:41 PDT

Ver esta publicación en Instagram this is too heartbreaking. gone way too soon. 💔rip Una publicación compartida de The Weeknd (@theweeknd) el 28 Ago, 2020 a las 7:36 PDT

Hard to hear about this.

Rest in love, brother.

Thank you for shining your light and sharing your talent with the world. My love and strength to your family. https://t.co/hNAWav7Cq8 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 29, 2020

i will miss you, birthday brother. you were always light and love to me. my god ... ✌🏿♥️✊🏿 🙅🏿‍♂️ forever and ever ... https://t.co/9pORaKZuQN pic.twitter.com/awX3DiTVwn — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) August 29, 2020

This broke me. — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) August 29, 2020

All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 29, 2020

Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/1FjjfWT6jn — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) August 29, 2020