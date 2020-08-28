Celebridades lloran la sorpresiva partida de Chadwick Boseman
Actores, músicos y famosos despidieron al actor en sus redes sociales.
Actores, músicos y famosos despidieron al actor en sus redes sociales.
El mundo del cine llora la partida del actor Chadwick Boseman, quien murió sorpresivamente este viernes producto de un cáncer de colon.
Varias personalidades han reaccionado al fallecimiento del intérprete de "Black Panther". Uno de ellos fue el director Jordan Peele, quien calificó la noticia como "un golpe demoledor".
"#WakandaForever", escribió el actor Dave Bautista, compañero de Boseman en las últimas dos partes de "Avengers". En tanto el actor Ashton Kutcher dijo "gracias por los regalos que nos diste mientras estuviste aquí".
"Les envío todo mi amor a su familia y a toda la familia del cine que tuvo el placer de trabajar al lado de este hombre maravilloso", aseguró la actriz Kate Hudson en su cuenta de Instagram.
Personalidades como Dwyane Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, el guitarrista Slash, la actriz Cynthia Erivo, el cantante The Weeknd, el actor chileno Pedro Pascal y la Academia de Hollywood también entregaron sus condolencias en redes sociales. También desde Disney.
Otro de los mensajes fueron los de Don Cheadle, Brie Larson y Mark Ruffalo, quienes compartieron con él en "Avengers: Infinity War" y "EndGame" (en el caso de Brie solo en esta película del UCM).
"Todas las tragedias acumuladas este año se hacen más profundas por la pérdida de Chadwick Boseman. Qué hombre y que inmenso talento", escribió el intérprete de Hulk.
This is a crushing blow.— Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) August 29, 2020
#WakandaForever 🖤 pic.twitter.com/5nWaRhcKwk— Person,Woman, Dave Bautista,Camera,TV (@DaveBautista) August 29, 2020
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
An immeasurable loss. From "Black Panther" to "Da 5 Bloods," Chadwick Boseman brought strength and light to the screen, every time.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
A gentleman that was the kindest superhero I have ever met. Took my hand and walked me down the steps, had a hug every time we met. There was only ever love. A real one. We lost a real one. I’m truly crushed. Dearest Chadwick You will never be forgotten. Rest In Power!! God Rest your soul kind man.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Hard to hear about this.— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 29, 2020
Rest in love, brother.
Thank you for shining your light and sharing your talent with the world. My love and strength to your family. https://t.co/hNAWav7Cq8
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
all my aloha and condolences to his ohana. i’m truly gutted. what a wonderful spirit. i’m so sorry RIP REPOST FROM : @chadwickboseman It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. Photo Credit: @samjonespictures
i will miss you, birthday brother. you were always light and love to me. my god ... ✌🏿♥️✊🏿 🙅🏿♂️ forever and ever ... https://t.co/9pORaKZuQN pic.twitter.com/awX3DiTVwn— Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) August 29, 2020
This broke me.— Issa Rae (@IssaRae) August 29, 2020
All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King.— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 29, 2020
Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/1FjjfWT6jn— Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) August 29, 2020
August 29, 2020
Such a brutal loss. RIP, Chadwick.— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 29, 2020