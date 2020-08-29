El Universo Cinematográfico de Marvel dice adiós a Chadwick Boseman
Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Brie Larson y Zoe Saldana, entre otros, despidieron al fallecido actor que protagonizó "Black Panther".
La sorpresiva muerte de Chadwick Boseman, el actor que protagonizó "Black Panther", tuvo impacto en sus compañeros del Universo Cinematográfico de Marvel que lo despidieron a través de redes sociales.
Boseman falleció a los 43 años a raíz de un cáncer de colon diagnosticado cuatro años atrás según reveló la familia en un comunicado. "Fue el honor de su carrera dar vida al rey T'Challa en 'Black Panther'", dijo su familia.
Ese rol del rey de Wakanda fue el más reconocido de su carrera y sus compañeros de la popular saga dieron palabras de despedida para el actor estadounidense.
Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Holland, Brie Larson, Zoe Saldana y Dave Bautista, entre otros, dijeron adiós a Boseman.
Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/DyibBLoBxz— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 29, 2020
I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking.— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 29, 2020
Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King💙 pic.twitter.com/oBERXlw66Z
All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King.— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 29, 2020
i will miss you, birthday brother. you were always light and love to me. my god ... ✌🏿♥️✊🏿 🙅🏿♂️ forever and ever ... https://t.co/9pORaKZuQN pic.twitter.com/awX3DiTVwn— Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) August 29, 2020
I am absolutely floored. Such an amazing, beautiful person. 🖤 RIP Brother. @chadwickboseman
I’m gonna have to tell Cy, Bowie and Zen that T’Challa has passed. What other king can I tell them about now? pic.twitter.com/AFEFxJOFd5— Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) August 29, 2020
My prayers go out to Chadwick’s family and loved ones. The world will miss his tremendous talent. God rest his soul. #wakandaforever
#WakandaForever 🖤 pic.twitter.com/5nWaRhcKwk— Person,Woman, Dave Bautista,Camera,TV (@DaveBautista) August 29, 2020
Today is beyond devastating to comprehend. Just shock and pain...I was in awe of Chadwick, as an actor, in his commitment to the work and as a human. I looked up to him. The way he carried himself, how thoughtful and mindful he was, how generous...he elevated everyone around him. None of it makes sense to me. There was so much more coming from this man. It’s such a loss. Such a shame.
Devastating news. We lost a great one. Takoto mai rā e te ariki, te rangatira. #chadwickboseman