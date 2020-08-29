Síguenos:
El Universo Cinematográfico de Marvel dice adiós a Chadwick Boseman

Publicado:
Autor: Cooperativa.cl

Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Brie Larson y Zoe Saldana, entre otros, despidieron al fallecido actor que protagonizó "Black Panther".

La sorpresiva muerte de Chadwick Boseman, el actor que protagonizó "Black Panther", tuvo impacto en sus compañeros del Universo Cinematográfico de Marvel que lo despidieron a través de redes sociales.

Boseman falleció a los 43 años a raíz de un cáncer de colon diagnosticado cuatro años atrás según reveló la familia en un comunicado. "Fue el honor de su carrera dar vida al rey T'Challa en 'Black Panther'", dijo su familia.

Ese rol del rey de Wakanda fue el más reconocido de su carrera y sus compañeros de la popular saga dieron palabras de despedida para el actor estadounidense.

Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Holland, Brie Larson, Zoe Saldana y Dave Bautista, entre otros, dijeron adiós a Boseman.

💔

I am absolutely floored. Such an amazing, beautiful person. 🖤 RIP Brother. @chadwickboseman

My prayers go out to Chadwick’s family and loved ones. The world will miss his tremendous talent. God rest his soul. #wakandaforever

Devastating news. We lost a great one. Takoto mai rā e te ariki, te rangatira. #chadwickboseman

