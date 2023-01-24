Síguenos:
Premios Oscar

Premios Oscar 2023: Revisa la lista completa de nominados

Publicado:
Autor: Cooperativa.cl

"Everything Everywhere All At Once" encabezó la lista con 11 nominaciones.

Premios Oscar 2023: Revisa la lista completa de nominados
La Academia reveló la lista de nominados y nominadas para la edición número 95 de los Premios Oscar, los cuales se entregarán el próximo 12 de marzo.

La cinta "Everything Everywhere All At Once" encabezó la lista con 11 nominaciones, incluyendo las de Mejor Película, Mejor Actriz y Mejor Director, entre otras.

En tanto la alemana "All Quiet on the Western Front" sorprendió al ubicarse en el segundo lugar con 9 nominaciones.

The Banshees of Inisherin", "Elvis", "The Fabelmans", "Top Gun: Maverick" y "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" también figuraron entre las nominadas.

Los nominados a los Oscar 2023

Mejor Película

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking

Mejor Director

Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans
Todd Field - Tár
Ruben Östlund - Triangle of Sadness

Mejor Actor

Austin Butler - Elvis
Brendan Fraser - The Whale
Paul Mescal - Aftersun
Bill Nighy - Living
Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin

Mejor Actriz

Cate Blanchett - Tár
Ana de Armas - Blonde
Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie
Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor Guión original

The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness

Mejor Guión adaptado

All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking

Mejor Actor de reparto

Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway
Judd Hirsch - The Fablemans

Mejor Actriz de reparto

Angela Bassett - “Wakanda Forever”
Jamie Lee Curtis - “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Kerry Condon - “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Hong Chau - “The Whale”
Stephanie Hsu “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Mejor Fotografía

All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár

Mejor Banda Sonora original

All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inishrein
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans

Mejor Canción original

"Applause" - Tell It Like A Woman
"Hold My Hand" - Top Gun: Maverick
"Lift Me Up" - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
"Naatu Naatu" - RRR
"This Is a Life" - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor Película internacional

All Quiet on the Western Front - Alemania
Argentina, 1985 - Argentina
Close - Bélgica
EO - Polonia
The Quiet Girl - Irlanda

Mejor Documental

All That Breathes
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Mejor Cortometraje Documental

The Martha Mitchell Effec
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
Stranger at the Gate

Mejor Cortometraje

An Irish Goodbye
Le Pupille
The Red Suitcase
Ivalu
Night Ride

Mejor Película animada

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red

Mejor Corto animado

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Mejor Montaje

The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor Sonido

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
The Batman

Mejores Efectos visuales

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor maquillaje y peinado

All Quiet on the Western Front
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
The Batman
Elvis
The Whale

Mejor diseño de producción

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans

