Tópicos: Entretención | Música

Desde Cardi B a Mark Ruffalo: Celebridades reaccionan ante el asalto al Capitolio

Publicado:
Autor: Cooperativa.cl

Figuras de la televisión, la música y el cine criticaron a los manifestantes que irrumpieron violentamente en el histórico recinto.

Una larga lista de celebridades condenó el asalto al Capitolio estadounidense que realizó esta tarde un grupo de adherentes al presidente Donald Trump.

Actores, músicos y celebridades de la televisión rechazaron categóricamente el ingreso violento de miles de manifestantes, pidiendo justicia por los actos de los manifestantes.

"Estos son terroristas, es una insurrección armada", aseguró la voz de KISS Paul Stanley, mientras que el actor Ashton Kutcher recomendó a los protestantes "apoyar el proceso de transición en paz, eso sí es ser un patriota".

Hubo otro grupo que enfatizó en las diferencias entre el actuar de la policía durante las protestas del movimiento Black Lives Matter y en este altercado. "Imaginen que esto hubiese sido desde nuestro lado. Hubiese ríos de nuestra sangre en las calles y ninguno de nosotros hubiese estado armado", indicó el actor Mark Ruffalo.

"La ironíaes muy divertida. ¿No era que la gente era un grupo de animales salvajes por exigir justicia en el verano? ¿Y ahora?", cuestionó la rapera Cardi B. "Esto es increíble, siento una profunda vergüenza", agregó el actor Pedro Pascal.

