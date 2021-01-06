Desde Cardi B a Mark Ruffalo: Celebridades reaccionan ante el asalto al Capitolio

Una larga lista de celebridades condenó el asalto al Capitolio estadounidense que realizó esta tarde un grupo de adherentes al presidente Donald Trump.

Actores, músicos y celebridades de la televisión rechazaron categóricamente el ingreso violento de miles de manifestantes, pidiendo justicia por los actos de los manifestantes.

"Estos son terroristas, es una insurrección armada", aseguró la voz de KISS Paul Stanley, mientras que el actor Ashton Kutcher recomendó a los protestantes "apoyar el proceso de transición en paz, eso sí es ser un patriota".

Hubo otro grupo que enfatizó en las diferencias entre el actuar de la policía durante las protestas del movimiento Black Lives Matter y en este altercado. "Imaginen que esto hubiese sido desde nuestro lado. Hubiese ríos de nuestra sangre en las calles y ninguno de nosotros hubiese estado armado", indicó el actor Mark Ruffalo.

"La ironíaes muy divertida. ¿No era que la gente era un grupo de animales salvajes por exigir justicia en el verano? ¿Y ahora?", cuestionó la rapera Cardi B. "Esto es increíble, siento una profunda vergüenza", agregó el actor Pedro Pascal.

What incredible, profound shame. — Pedro Pascal he/him (@PedroPascal1) January 6, 2021

Support the peaceful transition of power!!!!!!!! That’s being a patriot! — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) January 6, 2021

Imagine if this was our side. There would be rivers of our blood in the streets and not a single one of us would be armed. This has been allowed. #CoupAttempt — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 6, 2021

The irony is pretty funny.........weren’t people just wild animals in the summer for demanding justice and now?🤔🤔🤔🤔......Let me just watch. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 6, 2021

Here’s a looter stealing a podium from inside the U.S. Capitol and not getting shot, tear gassed, or thrown in an unmarked police van. #MakesYaThink pic.twitter.com/LX6PVddqCe — Tom Morello (@tmorello) January 6, 2021

These are TERRORISTS. This is armed insurrection. The flames were fanned today & over time by the president & specific senators who CANNOT be allowed now to distance from or denounce what they have directly caused. Know their names. THIS is the result of their deception. Shame. pic.twitter.com/nDJhvV3b1c — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) January 6, 2021

So, Trump tweeted something now. Which is good. He had to wait until AFTER his followers had pushed past police and entered the Capitol building and there was a face off with guns, but, you know, okay. https://t.co/TAT8CBsYuk — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 6, 2021

As a United States Citizen, and the daughter of two veterans, and the sister of another, I am ashamed of what is happening in Washington. Hypocrisy, shame,

Embarrassment. Unpatriotic hypocritical sheep drinking poison Kool aid. This a sad day for America. — P!nk (@Pink) January 6, 2021