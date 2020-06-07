Patrimonio de Prince comparte manuscrito sobre "intolerancia"
Un mensaje escrito por el fallecido artista ha sido revelado en medio de las manifestaciones contra el racismo.
Los encargados del patrimonio del fallecido músico Prince han publicado una nota manuscrita del estadounidense justo el día que cumpliría 62 años.
Tomado de sus archivos personales, la nota dice: "Nada más feo en todo el mundo que intolerencia (entre) negro, blanco, rojo, amarillo, niño o niña. Intolerancia".
"Prince dedicó su vida a hablar en contra de la injusticia, abogar por la excelencia afroamericana y difundir el mensaje de 'Amor del uno por el otro'. En esta nota que mantuvo en sus archivos personales, escribió un mensaje que aún resuena hoy", dice la publicación.
Además, publicaron un video musical para la canción "Baltimore", escrita después de la muerte en 2015 de Freddie Gray mientras estaba bajo custodia policial en esa ciudad.
El video de Prince contiene imágenes de las protestas en favor del Black Lives Matter en Baltimore y otros lugares, acompañadas de la letra de la canción.
Prince dedicated his life to speaking out against injustice, advocating for black excellence, and spreading the message of "Love 4 One Another." In this note that he kept in his personal archives, he wrote a message that still resonates today. "Nothing more ugly in the whole wide world than INTOLERANCE (between) Black, white, red, yellow, boy or girl. INTOLERANCE." #Love4OneAnother #Prince
“The system is broken. It’s going to take the young people to fix it this time. We need new ideas, new life.” Prince wrote "Baltimore" in 2015 following the death of Freddie Gray at the hands of police, in support of Black Lives Matter. Link to video in bio. #nojusticenopeace #blacklivesmatter