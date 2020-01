Patti Smith celebra el cumpleaños de Greta Thunberg con un poema

View this post on Instagram

This is Greta Thunberg, turning seventeen today, asking for no accolade, no gifts, save we not be neutral. The Earth knows its kind, just as all deities, just as animals and the healing spring. Happy birthday to Greta, who stood today, as every Friday, refusing to be neutral.

