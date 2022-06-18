La música saluda a Paul McCartney por sus 80 años
El músico de Liverpool festeja su cumpleaños totalmente activo.
Este sábado, Paul McCartney cumple 80 años de edad y músicos de todas las generaciones le han enviado saludos a través de redes sociales.
Desde su compañero Ringo Starr, pasando por las cuentas oficiales de John Lennon y George Harrison, así como también Yoko Ono, hasta figuras como Carole King, Ronnie Wood de The Rolling Stones y Mick Hucknall de Simply Red han publicado emotivos mensajes.
El músico de Liverpool llega a los 80 años completamente activo, con un álbum grabado y lanzado en la pandemia, además de retomar los shows en vivo a partir de abril, en sus primeras presentaciones después de tres años.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY PAUL!— John Lennon ☮️🏳️ (@johnlennon) June 18, 2022
From Yoko, Sean and everyone at Studio One. ✌️❤️ ✊#HappyBirthdayPaulMcCartney pic.twitter.com/VM7sdyFsX0
They say it’s your birthday Saturday happy birthday Paul love you man have a great day peace and love Ringo and Barbara love love peace and love 😎✌️🌟❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/foex8TZa8m— #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) June 17, 2022
Dear Paul, Happy 80th Birthday and many, many more! From a partner in Peace... love, yoko#HappyBirthdayPaulMcCartney pic.twitter.com/c9YkeR8CMt— Yoko Ono ☮️🏳️ (@yokoono) June 18, 2022
You say it’s your birthday @PaulMcCartney ❤️🎂— Museum of Liverpool (@MuseumLiverpool) June 18, 2022
HAPPY 80th BIRTHDAY!
With love from us to you 🎵#PaulMcCartney80 #TheBeatles pic.twitter.com/HflLKaAgpE
A Friend Like You: Happy 80th Birthday to Paul McCartney! pic.twitter.com/LYJropOi0y— Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) June 18, 2022
Happy birthday @paulmccartney.— Carole King (@Carole_King) June 18, 2022
Welcome to the 80’s.
❤️ pic.twitter.com/1WRlUFffPn
Wishing @PaulMcCartney a very happy 80th birthday!!😎💕🎂🎸🎶 pic.twitter.com/v68yWFaDsY— Ronnie Wood (@ronniewood) June 18, 2022
Britains greatest living songwriter Sir Paul McCartney is 80 today. He shares his birthday with my Daughter who is now 15 and admires the Beatles enormously. Today is a beautiful day.— Simply Red (@SimplyRedHQ) June 18, 2022
❤️MH
Happy 80th Birthday to one of my biggest heroes on the planet (and one of the nicest ones I’ve ever met!) Thank you for everything you’ve given us all for all of these years Sir @PaulMcCartney 🍏 pic.twitter.com/rIYDyeiqQd— Mike Portnoy 🤘 (@MikePortnoy) June 18, 2022
