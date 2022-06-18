Síguenos:
La música saluda a Paul McCartney por sus 80 años

Autor: Cooperativa.cl

El músico de Liverpool festeja su cumpleaños totalmente activo.

La música saluda a Paul McCartney por sus 80 años
Este sábado, Paul McCartney cumple 80 años de edad y músicos de todas las generaciones le han enviado saludos a través de redes sociales.

Desde su compañero Ringo Starr, pasando por las cuentas oficiales de John Lennon y George Harrison, así como también Yoko Ono, hasta figuras como Carole King, Ronnie Wood de The Rolling Stones y Mick Hucknall de Simply Red han publicado emotivos mensajes.

El músico de Liverpool llega a los 80 años completamente activo, con un álbum grabado y lanzado en la pandemia, además de retomar los shows en vivo a partir de abril, en sus primeras presentaciones después de tres años.

