La música saluda a Paul McCartney por sus 80 años

Este sábado, Paul McCartney cumple 80 años de edad y músicos de todas las generaciones le han enviado saludos a través de redes sociales.

Desde su compañero Ringo Starr, pasando por las cuentas oficiales de John Lennon y George Harrison, así como también Yoko Ono, hasta figuras como Carole King, Ronnie Wood de The Rolling Stones y Mick Hucknall de Simply Red han publicado emotivos mensajes.

El músico de Liverpool llega a los 80 años completamente activo, con un álbum grabado y lanzado en la pandemia, además de retomar los shows en vivo a partir de abril, en sus primeras presentaciones después de tres años.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY PAUL!

From Yoko, Sean and everyone at Studio One. ✌️❤️ ✊#HappyBirthdayPaulMcCartney pic.twitter.com/VM7sdyFsX0 — John Lennon ☮️🏳️ (@johnlennon) June 18, 2022

They say it’s your birthday Saturday happy birthday Paul love you man have a great day peace and love Ringo and Barbara love love peace and love 😎✌️🌟❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/foex8TZa8m — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) June 17, 2022

Dear Paul, Happy 80th Birthday and many, many more! From a partner in Peace... love, yoko#HappyBirthdayPaulMcCartney pic.twitter.com/c9YkeR8CMt — Yoko Ono ☮️🏳️ (@yokoono) June 18, 2022

You say it’s your birthday @PaulMcCartney ❤️🎂

HAPPY 80th BIRTHDAY!

With love from us to you 🎵#PaulMcCartney80 #TheBeatles pic.twitter.com/HflLKaAgpE — Museum of Liverpool (@MuseumLiverpool) June 18, 2022

A Friend Like You: Happy 80th Birthday to Paul McCartney! pic.twitter.com/LYJropOi0y — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) June 18, 2022

Britains greatest living songwriter Sir Paul McCartney is 80 today. He shares his birthday with my Daughter who is now 15 and admires the Beatles enormously. Today is a beautiful day.

❤️MH — Simply Red (@SimplyRedHQ) June 18, 2022

Happy 80th Birthday to one of my biggest heroes on the planet (and one of the nicest ones I’ve ever met!) Thank you for everything you’ve given us all for all of these years Sir @PaulMcCartney 🍏 pic.twitter.com/rIYDyeiqQd — Mike Portnoy 🤘 (@MikePortnoy) June 18, 2022