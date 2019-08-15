Peter Murphy sufrió ataque cardíaco y quedó hospitalizado en Nueva York
El ex líder de Bauhaus, de 62 años de edad, fue intervenido tras dificultad para respirar.
El cantante y ex líder de Bauhaus, Peter Murphy, pospuso una serie de fechas de Nueva York después de sufrir un ataque cardíaco el martes por la noche.
El músico, de 62 años de edad, fue llevado de urgencia al Hospital Lenox Hill de Nueva York con dificultad para respirar e incapaz de presentarse en el concierto fijado para la noche del martes.
"El señor Murphy está siendo tratado por un infarto de miocardio. Le colocaron dos stents en la arteria coronaria derecha y comenzó a tomar medicamentos para controlar su afección cardíaca", dijo el Dr. Jason Song en un comunicado.
"Debido a las regulaciones de HIPAA (Ley de Transferencia y Responsabilidad de Seguro Médico), no podemos revelar más detalles de su condición. Todavía está hospitalizado para continuar monitoreando su condición", agregó el doctor.
La familia de Murphy emitió un comunicado, agradeciendo a sus fanáticos por comprender su situación. "Queremos agradecer a los fanáticos por su apoyo eterno y esperamos que Peter regrese al escenario con un corazón renovado, más fuerte que antes", expresó en el comunicado.
PETER MURPHY Suffers Heart Attack: Remaining NYC Residency shows to be postponed and rescheduled. On the evening of August 13, Peter Murphy was rushed to a local New York City hospital due to shortness of breath and was unable to perform his scheduled concert at Le Poisson Rouge. Early Wednesday morning, it was determined that Peter had suffered a heart attack. Lenox Hill Hospital Cardiologist Jason Song issued the following statement: "Mr. Murphy was admitted for treatment of a myocardial infarction, had two stents placed in his right coronary artery, and was started on medications to manage his heart condition. He remains in the hospital for continued monitoring of his condition." Sadly, Peter is physically unable to perform the remaining shows in the Residency series (August 15th, 16th, 18th, and 19th). These shows will be postponed to later dates to be determined. Ticket buyers will have their tickets transferred to the rescheduled date or can request a refund by emailing info@lprnyc.com by 5PM EST on August 30, 2019. Peter’s family has issued the following statement: "We would like to thank the fans for their undying support and hope that Peter will be back on stage with a refreshed heart, stronger than before!" Le Poisson Rouge has issued the following statement: "All of us at LPR are devastated by this news. Peter’s performances and presence over the past twelve days have been amazing - both onstage and off. We wish Peter a swift and full recovery and look forward to his successful return to LPR." #petermurphy Photo Jolene Siana