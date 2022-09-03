Cincuenta canciones: Así fue el homenaje a Taylor Hawkins
Incluyó a hijos del fallecido baterista y figuras como Liam Gallagher, Brian Johnson, Brian May y Paul McCartney.
Los hijos del baterista Taylor Hawkins y figuras del rock como Liam Gallagher, Brian Johnson, Lars Ulrich, Brian May, Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson y Paul McCartney fueron protagonistas junto a Foo Fighters del homenaje al fallecido músico, realizado en Londres.
La banda de Dave Grohl, y en particular él mismo, cruzaron las presentaciones en el Estadio Wembley, para tributar al artista que murió en marzo pasado en Colombia, en medio de la gira por Sudamérica de los intérpretes de "Everlong".
La jornada incluyó 50 canciones, una de ellas -"Times Like These"- marcada por el llanto de Grohl.
La lista de canciones y artistas fue:
Foo Fighters con Liam Gallagher
1. Rock 'N' Roll Star (Oasis cover)
2. Live Forever (Oasis cover)
Nile Rodgers, Chris Chaney y Omar Hakim
3. Let's Dance (Davie Bowie cover, con Josh Homme)
4. Modern Love (David Bowie cover, con Gaz Coombes)
Chevy Metal
5. Psycho Killer (Talking Heads cover)
6. Children of the Revolution (T. Rex cover, con Kesha)
Justin Hawkins, Josh Freese y The Coattail Riders
7. Louise
8. Range Rover Bitch
9. It's Over
Wolfgang Van Halen, Dave Grohl, Justin Hawkins y Josh Freese
10. On Fire (Van Halen cover)
11. Hot For Teacher (Van Halen cover)
Violet Grohl, Dave Grohl, Alain Johannes, Chris Chaney, Greg Kurstin y Jason Falkner
12. Last Goodbye (Jeff Buckley cover)
13. Grace (Jeff Buckley cover)
Supergrass
14. Richard III
15. Alright
16. Caught By The Fuzz
Them Crooked Vultures
17. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road (Elton John cover)
18. Gunman
19. Long Slow Goodbye
Pretenders con Dave Grohl
20. Precious
21. Tattooed Love Boys
22. Brass In Pocket
James Gang
23. Walk Away
24. The Bomber: Closet Queen / Bolero / Cast Your Fate To The Wind
25. Funk #49 (con Dave Grohl)
Violet Grohl, Mark Ronson, Chris Chaney y Jason Falkner
26. Valerie (The Zutons cover)
Brian Johnson, Lars Ulrich y Foo Fighters
27. Back In Black
28. Let There Be Rock
Stewart Copeland y Foo Fighters
29. Next To You
30. Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic
Geddy Lee y Alex Lifeson de RUSH
31. 2112 Part 1: Overture (con Dave Grohl)
32. Working Man (con Dave Grohl)
33. YYZ (con Omar Hakim)
Brian May, Roger Taylor, Rufus Taylor y Foo Fighters
34. We Will Rock You (con Luke Spiller)
35. I'm In Love With My Car
36. Under Pressure (con Justin Hawkins)
37. Somebody To Love (con Sam Ryder)
38. Love Of My Life
Foo Fighters
39. Times Like These (con Josh Freese)
40. All My Life (con Josh Freese)
41. The Pretender (con Travis Barker)
42. Monkey Wrench (con Travis Barker)
43. Learn To Fly (con Nandi Bushell)
44. These Days (con Rufus Taylor)
45. Best Of You (con Rufus Taylor)
Paul McCartney, Chrissie Hynde, Dave Grohl, Omar Hakim y Pat Smear
46. Oh! Darling
47. Helter Skelter
Foo Fighters
48. Aurora (con Omar Hakim)
49. My Hero (con Shane Hawkins)
50. Everlong (Dave Grohl solo)