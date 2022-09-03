Cincuenta canciones: Así fue el homenaje a Taylor Hawkins

Los hijos del baterista Taylor Hawkins y figuras del rock como Liam Gallagher, Brian Johnson, Lars Ulrich, Brian May, Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson y Paul McCartney fueron protagonistas junto a Foo Fighters del homenaje al fallecido músico, realizado en Londres.

La banda de Dave Grohl, y en particular él mismo, cruzaron las presentaciones en el Estadio Wembley, para tributar al artista que murió en marzo pasado en Colombia, en medio de la gira por Sudamérica de los intérpretes de "Everlong".

La jornada incluyó 50 canciones, una de ellas -"Times Like These"- marcada por el llanto de Grohl.

La lista de canciones y artistas fue:

Foo Fighters con Liam Gallagher

1. Rock 'N' Roll Star (Oasis cover)

2. Live Forever (Oasis cover)

Nile Rodgers, Chris Chaney y Omar Hakim

3. Let's Dance (Davie Bowie cover, con Josh Homme)

4. Modern Love (David Bowie cover, con Gaz Coombes)

Chevy Metal

5. Psycho Killer (Talking Heads cover)

6. Children of the Revolution (T. Rex cover, con Kesha)

Justin Hawkins, Josh Freese y The Coattail Riders

7. Louise

8. Range Rover Bitch

9. It's Over

Wolfgang Van Halen, Dave Grohl, Justin Hawkins y Josh Freese

10. On Fire (Van Halen cover)

11. Hot For Teacher (Van Halen cover)

Violet Grohl, Dave Grohl, Alain Johannes, Chris Chaney, Greg Kurstin y Jason Falkner

12. Last Goodbye (Jeff Buckley cover)

13. Grace (Jeff Buckley cover)

Supergrass

14. Richard III

15. Alright

16. Caught By The Fuzz

Them Crooked Vultures

17. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road (Elton John cover)

18. Gunman

19. Long Slow Goodbye

Pretenders con Dave Grohl

20. Precious

21. Tattooed Love Boys

22. Brass In Pocket

James Gang

23. Walk Away

24. The Bomber: Closet Queen / Bolero / Cast Your Fate To The Wind

25. Funk #49 (con Dave Grohl)

Violet Grohl, Mark Ronson, Chris Chaney y Jason Falkner

26. Valerie (The Zutons cover)

Brian Johnson, Lars Ulrich y Foo Fighters

27. Back In Black

28. Let There Be Rock

Stewart Copeland y Foo Fighters

29. Next To You

30. Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic

Geddy Lee y Alex Lifeson de RUSH

31. 2112 Part 1: Overture (con Dave Grohl)

32. Working Man (con Dave Grohl)

33. YYZ (con Omar Hakim)

Brian May, Roger Taylor, Rufus Taylor y Foo Fighters

34. We Will Rock You (con Luke Spiller)

35. I'm In Love With My Car

36. Under Pressure (con Justin Hawkins)

37. Somebody To Love (con Sam Ryder)

38. Love Of My Life

Foo Fighters

39. Times Like These (con Josh Freese)

40. All My Life (con Josh Freese)

41. The Pretender (con Travis Barker)

42. Monkey Wrench (con Travis Barker)

43. Learn To Fly (con Nandi Bushell)

44. These Days (con Rufus Taylor)

45. Best Of You (con Rufus Taylor)

Paul McCartney, Chrissie Hynde, Dave Grohl, Omar Hakim y Pat Smear

46. Oh! Darling

47. Helter Skelter

Foo Fighters

48. Aurora (con Omar Hakim)

49. My Hero (con Shane Hawkins)

50. Everlong (Dave Grohl solo)