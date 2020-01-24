Stone Temple Pilots cancela gira por problemas de salud de su nuevo vocalista
Jeff Gutt debió ser sometido de urgencia y quedará fuera por varios meses.
La próxima gira acústica de Stone Temple Pilots debió ser cancelada luego de que el cantante Jeff Gutt sufriera una "hernia discal".
"Los médicos aconsejaron una cirugía inmediata, junto con varias semanas de tiempo de recuperación y fisioterapia", dijeron los representantes de la banda en un comunicado publicado este viernes.
"Se espera que Gutt se recupere por completo, y la banda espera reprogramar la gira acústica a finales de este 2020", señala el texto.
La gira tenía contemplada 15 fechas desde el 5 de febrero en Vancouver, Columbia Británica y la idea era mostrar su álbum acústico "Perdida".
El trabajo acústico es el segundo de Stone Temple Pilots con Gutt, a quien contrataron en 2018 para tomar el lugar luego de los fallecimientos de Scott Weiland y Chester Bennington.
We are sorry to announce that we must cancel the upcoming Perdida acoustic tour. Our brother Jeff has a severely herniated disc and doctors have advised immediate surgery which will require weeks of recovery time and physical therapy. Thankfully Jeff is expected to make a full recovery and we will continue with our Australian tour with Live and Bush in April, the summer tour with Nickelback, and we hope to reschedule the Perdida tour later this year. Everyone who purchased tickets for the Perdida tour will get full refunds for their tickets at point of purchase. Thank you all for your understanding. We love you all and hope to see you on the road again soon.