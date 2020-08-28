Para octubre de 2021 se trasladó debut de Emperor en Chile

La banda noruega Emperor, considerada una de las más relevantes de la historia del black metal, debió volver a postergar su debut en Chile, ante la contingencia nacional y mundial por la pandemia del Covid-19.
El concierto en el Teatro Caupolicán estaba programado para el 26 de mayo pasado, siendo luego trasladado al 24 de noviembre, sin embargo, ahora toda la gira por América Latina, quedando el show en Santiago para el 19 de octubre de 2021.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
New dates for Latin America 2021. Third time’s a charm... hopefully!😅🤘🏻 Emperor hordes of Mexico, Colombia, Chile and Brazil, Due to the worldwide situation, we have no other choice but to postpone the Emperor Latin America tour again. We have rescheduled the tour for October 2021, and the new dates are: October 15: Mexico City - Auditorio Blackberry October 17: Bogotà - Royal Center October 19: Santiago - Teatro Caupolican October 22: Sáo Paolo - Audio Club Tickets will remain valid for the new dates. If you´re not able to use your ticket for the new date, please contact the point of sale for a refund. See you all next year! #emperorband #latinamericatour