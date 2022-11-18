Síguenos:
Entretención | Música | Shows en vivo

Big Time Rush confirma segundo concierto en Chile

Autor: Cooperativa.cl
Este viernes DG Medios anunció un segundo concierto del Forever Tour de la boy band estadounidense Big Time Rush, a realizarse el 23 de febrero.

Los tickets para esta segunda fecha, que mantiene su recinto original, estarán disponibles en Puntoticket a partir del 21 de noviembre para clientes Entel y Scotiabank, mientras que la venta general comenzará el 23 de noviembre.