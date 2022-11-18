Tópicos: Entretención | Música | Shows en vivo
Big Time Rush confirma segundo concierto en Chile
Autor: Cooperativa.cl
Este viernes DG Medios anunció un segundo concierto del Forever Tour de la boy band estadounidense Big Time Rush, a realizarse el 23 de febrero.
Los tickets para esta segunda fecha, que mantiene su recinto original, estarán disponibles en Puntoticket a partir del 21 de noviembre para clientes Entel y Scotiabank, mientras que la venta general comenzará el 23 de noviembre.
Gotta go big time! 😍 Tendremos segunda fecha del #ForeverTour de @bigtimerush 🤩💖 ⁰⁰— DG Medios (@dgmedioschile) November 18, 2022
🗓 23 febrero, 2023
📍 Teatro Caupolicán
➡️ Preventa clientes @entel o @scotiachile 21 noviembre 11am
➡️ Venta general 23 noviembre 11.01am
🎟 Entradas disponibles en @puntoticket pic.twitter.com/lJ5RKTyQ2u