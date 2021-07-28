Síguenos:
Tópicos: Entretención | Música

Slipknot a negro: El mundo de la música despide a Joey Jordison

Publicado:
Autor: Cooperativa.cl

Su ex banda lo tributó "apagando" sus redes sociales.

Metallica, Anthrax y Papa Roach también lo lloraron.

Slipknot a negro: El mundo de la música despide a Joey Jordison
Impacto en el mundo de la música causó la sorpresiva muerte de Joey Jordison, el talentoso baterista que fundó Slipknot y que este martes dejó de existir a sus 46 años.

A través de sus redes sociales diversas personalidades de la industria enviaron sentidas condolencias para el artista. Sus ex compañeros de banda, en la que participó hasta el 2013, lo despidieron "apagando" sus perfiles con una imagen en negro.

La banda Metallica, con la que Jordison había compartido escenario en el accidentado festival de Download en 2004, publicó una foto de aquel momento y llamó al baterista un "hermano".

 El baterista Mike Portnoy (ex Dream Theater) dijo que Joey Jordison "además de ser un increíble baterista, era un tipo con mucha clase. Esta realmente dolió". En tanto, la banda Anthrax aseguró que "nos ha dejado un gran músico y una gran persona".

El grupo Papa Roach, el baterista Dave Lombardo, Ben Thatcher de Royal Blood y Trivium también tuvieron palabras para despedir al fallecido Jordison.

