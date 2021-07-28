Slipknot a negro: El mundo de la música despide a Joey Jordison

Impacto en el mundo de la música causó la sorpresiva muerte de Joey Jordison, el talentoso baterista que fundó Slipknot y que este martes dejó de existir a sus 46 años.

A través de sus redes sociales diversas personalidades de la industria enviaron sentidas condolencias para el artista. Sus ex compañeros de banda, en la que participó hasta el 2013, lo despidieron "apagando" sus perfiles con una imagen en negro.

La banda Metallica, con la que Jordison había compartido escenario en el accidentado festival de Download en 2004, publicó una foto de aquel momento y llamó al baterista un "hermano".

El baterista Mike Portnoy (ex Dream Theater) dijo que Joey Jordison "además de ser un increíble baterista, era un tipo con mucha clase. Esta realmente dolió". En tanto, la banda Anthrax aseguró que "nos ha dejado un gran músico y una gran persona".

El grupo Papa Roach, el baterista Dave Lombardo, Ben Thatcher de Royal Blood y Trivium también tuvieron palabras para despedir al fallecido Jordison.

…and when I did the one-off show playing w @stonesour in Brazil (at which @slipknot also played) he always treated me like part of the family. Fuck, this one really hurts…😞 #RIPJoeyJordison — Mike Portnoy 🤘 (@MikePortnoy) July 27, 2021

I am shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Joey Jordison. An incredible musician and songwriter, gone way too soon.

My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all who he touched with his talent. RIP Joey



📸 - Jesse Wild / Rhythm Magazine pic.twitter.com/a8UBwhTyeZ — Dave Lombardo (@TheDaveLombardo) July 27, 2021

We are saddened by the news of the passing of our dear friend, Joey Jordison. From being able to share the stage with him numerous times throughout the years to Matt standing alongside him for the Roadrunner United album. He was always super gracious to all of us in Trivium. pic.twitter.com/LS8E06QT0A — Trivium (@TriviumOfficial) July 27, 2021

We are saddened by the news of the passing of our friend Joey Jordison. A great musician and person has left us. Sending our love to his family. R.I.P pic.twitter.com/a185j4rJbQ — Anthrax (@Anthrax) July 27, 2021

Shit. RIP to the brother Joey Jordison. Love you brother. — Papa Roach (@paparoach) July 27, 2021