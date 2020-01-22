Netflix trabaja en película de anime sobre "The Witcher"

La plataforma Netflix confirmó que está trabajando en una película sobre "The Witcher" en formato anime, producción que estará a cargo de los responsables de la exitosa serie estrenada en diciembre.

La cinta llevará por nombre "The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf" y abordará la historia de una "nueva amenaza que enfrentará el Continente".

En tanto la animación estará a cargo de los Studios Mir, conocidos por su trabajo con "Legend of Korra".

Por el momento se desconoce la fecha de estreno de la película.

