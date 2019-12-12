A los 14 años murió Jack Burns, actor de la serie "Outlander"

A los 14 años murió el actor y bailarín Jack Burns, estrella infantil de la serie de televisión "Outlander".

El cuerpo del menor fue encontrado por la policía en su casa en la ciudad escocesa de Greenock el pasado 1 de diciembre. Sin embargo, la noticia trascendió a los medios de comunicación en las últimas horas.

A 10 días del suceso, la causa del deceso no ha sido revelada, aunque según se informó la policía no trata la muerte como un asunto sospechoso o violento.

Este jueves a las 10:00 horas tendrá lugar el servicio funeral para el actor en la iglesia de St. Mary en Greenock.

La familia de Jack, conformada por sus padres Karen, Robert y su hermano Rory, invitó al evento a todos los integrantes de la Academia Élite de Danza en la que el joven tomaba clases de ballet.

"Jack fue una inspiración para todos en Élite y tocó los corazones de todos los que tuvieron el placer de trabajar y bailar con el desde 2012", se lee en un comunicado de la escuela.

El joven también estudiaba en la Academia de Artes Escénicas de la Escuela de Teatro del Reino Unido, que compartió las condolencias a la familia del actor.

Además de la serie Outlander, Burns también protagonizó el thriller británico In Plain Sight y participó en otra producción de Netflix llamada One of Us, que originalmente fue titulada como Retribution, de acuerdo con IMDB.