Tópicos: Entretención | Televisión

Estrella de reality murió en un trágico accidente

Publicado:
Autor: Cooperativa.cl

La mujer conocida como "miss Minnie" tenía 34 años.

Ashley "Miss Minnie" Ross, famosa estrella del reality show "Little Women: Atlanta", falleció a los 34 años tras sufrir un accidente automovilístico el fin de semana.

Su representante detalló por Instagram que la mujer "sucumbió ante las lesiones de un trágico accidente en que el otro conductor huyó".

La serie que protagonizaba, en la cadena Lifetime, sigue las vidas, enredos amorosos, logros y dificultades de un grupo de mujeres con enanismo en medio de escena de hip hop en Atlanta, Georgia, EE.UU.

Sus compañeras de elenco la despidieron mediante sentidos mensajes en redes sociales y la familia pidió respeto y privacidad en este período de duelo.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Una publicación compartida de 💄Ms.Minnie💋 (@msminnielwa) el 13 Abr, 2020 a las 9:54 PDT

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Ms Minnie you will be missed RIH girlie . My condolences to her friends and family 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #LWATL #Lifetime #msminnie #gonetosoon

Una publicación compartida de Tonya Renee Banks (@1lilboss7) el 27 Abr, 2020 a las 11:08 PDT

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

As I’m writing this I’m in tears I can’t believe it my Minnie !!!! Why did they take you away from us !!!! WHY!!!!! It always seems like we have all the time in the world, only to realize how fleeting it really is. I wish we had more time to do and say the things we saved for later which along with you is gone forever 💔 I promise to keep you alive in my memories and be there for your mama @grneyes4life and your aunt @vdeloney72 . You were more than our best friend you were our big sister and still is !!! I still can’t believe this man why man why!!!! , I love you so much !!!! My heart is broken 😭💔 Rest In Peace my love @msminnielwa #teamminnie #prayforhermamaplease #myminnie #bestfriends #sisters #realfriends #heartbroken

Una publicación compartida de Amanda 🧿 (@amanda.twin) el 27 Abr, 2020 a las 11:04 PDT

