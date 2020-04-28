Estrella de reality murió en un trágico accidente
La mujer conocida como "miss Minnie" tenía 34 años.
La mujer conocida como "miss Minnie" tenía 34 años.
Ashley "Miss Minnie" Ross, famosa estrella del reality show "Little Women: Atlanta", falleció a los 34 años tras sufrir un accidente automovilístico el fin de semana.
Su representante detalló por Instagram que la mujer "sucumbió ante las lesiones de un trágico accidente en que el otro conductor huyó".
La serie que protagonizaba, en la cadena Lifetime, sigue las vidas, enredos amorosos, logros y dificultades de un grupo de mujeres con enanismo en medio de escena de hip hop en Atlanta, Georgia, EE.UU.
Sus compañeras de elenco la despidieron mediante sentidos mensajes en redes sociales y la familia pidió respeto y privacidad en este período de duelo.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Full Statement from the management team of @MsMinnieLWA It is with profound sadness that we confirm on behalf of the family of Ashley Ross aka “Ms Minnie” of Little Women Atlanta has succumbed to injuries from a tragic hit and run car accident today at the age of 34. The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time. Please direct all media requests to: Liz Dixson Publicist for Ms Minnie 404-410-6912 ldixson@mediamcs.com
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Ms Minnie you will be missed RIH girlie . My condolences to her friends and family 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #LWATL #Lifetime #msminnie #gonetosoon
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
As I’m writing this I’m in tears I can’t believe it my Minnie !!!! Why did they take you away from us !!!! WHY!!!!! It always seems like we have all the time in the world, only to realize how fleeting it really is. I wish we had more time to do and say the things we saved for later which along with you is gone forever 💔 I promise to keep you alive in my memories and be there for your mama @grneyes4life and your aunt @vdeloney72 . You were more than our best friend you were our big sister and still is !!! I still can’t believe this man why man why!!!! , I love you so much !!!! My heart is broken 😭💔 Rest In Peace my love @msminnielwa #teamminnie #prayforhermamaplease #myminnie #bestfriends #sisters #realfriends #heartbroken