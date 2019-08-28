Ex "Cazadores de Mitos" falleció a los 36 años: Buscaba batir un récord de velocidad
La joven conductora sufrió un accidente vehicular.
La joven conductora sufrió un accidente vehicular.
Jessi Combs, una joven conductora de programas de televisión y ex integrante de "Cazadores de Mitos", falleció a los 36 años en un accidente vehicular.
La estadounidense era conocida como "la mujer más rápida en cuatro ruedas" y, de acuerdo con The Hollywood Reporter, estaba intentando romper su propio récord de velocidad en el desierto de Oregon, pero su vehículo chocó.
Combs apareció durante una temporada de los "Cazadores de Mitos", reemplazando a Kari Byron mientras estuvo embarazada y en posnatal.
So sad to hear about Jessi. She was a badass. Always pushing limits. Sending smiles into the universe for her. @mythbusters https://t.co/H2gEtN5U0e— Kari Byron (@KariByron) August 28, 2019
Además de ello condujo programas sobre automóviles en diversos canales del cable y era una apasionada por los motores. De hecho, en 2013 se ganó su apodo al establecer un récord de velocidad a 632 kilómetros por hora.
Terry Madden, su pareja y con quien compartía equipo en sus hazañas vehiculares, fue el primero en confirmar la noticia, que varias personalidades de TV lamentaron.
View this post on Instagram
So I don’t know how to say any of this but it all needs said. I have never loved or been loved by anyone as much as this amazing woman @thejessicombs she was truly my unicorn and I enjoyed every single minute that I had with her. She was the most amazing spirit that I have ever or will ever know. Unfortunately we lost her yesterday in a horrific accident, I was the first one there and trust me we did everything humanly possible to save her!! I’m not ok, but she is right here keeping my going-I made her a promise that if this didn’t go well that I would make sure and do good with it, please help me with that, you are all going to see things on news please believe non of them.. we the family have drafted a release and it will come out today with more proper info, but I was just woke up by the media tracking me down and I need everyone of her true friends to do what she would want “take a deep breath, relax” and do good things with this. Please donate to nothing, I know there will be people try, we are finishing the documentary as she wished and the world will know the truth and her foundation will use those funds to do amazing things in this world and make her legacy live on properly. In the coming days her family and I will get the proper channels put together that you can then donate to that foundation but until you hear it from me wait please-I don’t want some asshole profiting off this (all ready had one try to sell us a video)... . . Love you all and thank you all for being such amazing friends to her, she dedicated her life to helping support others dreams and I promise I will continue that.
Rest in peace, Jessi Combs. Your energy, passion, and love of life on 2 wheels left a mark on so many. You will not be forgotten. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/lj7zRWEM4Q— Harley-Davidson (@harleydavidson) August 28, 2019
Jessi Combs | 1983 - 2019— Discovery Motor (@DiscoveryMotor) August 28, 2019
The @Discovery and MotorTrend Family is deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Jessi Combs. pic.twitter.com/3pLrMp3noT
I’m so so sad, Jessi Combs has been killed in a crash. She was a brilliant & too-notch builder, engineer, driver, fabricator, and science communicator, & strove everyday to encourage others by her prodigious example. She was also a colleague, and we are lesser for her absence.— Adam Savage (@donttrythis) August 28, 2019